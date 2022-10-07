Mustangs tune up for districts with host invite at Camp Kateri

MCCOOL – Just outside of McCool Junction to the south is Camp Kateri, site of this year’s 2022 D-1 cross country districts to help determine the state field for the Class D state championships in Kearney in two weeks.

On Thursday the McCool Mustangs hosted their annual invite with six girls teams and eight boys teams competing for both team and individual honors.

On the girls side the East Butler Tigers were the team champion as they tied with Tri-County with 16 points but won the tie-breaker. The host Mustangs, even without top runner Payton Gerken, finished in third place just 10 points back.

The Tri-County Trojans were the boys team champion with 15 points, second was Franklin with 16 and the Mustangs were third with 17.

Mustang senior Trent Neville won the race with a time of 17:40.5, second went to Tri-County’s Carter Siems with a 17:55.40 and third place was Kyler Carraher of Franklin with a clocking of 18:09.30.

In sixth place was McCool’s Luke Brugger (18:40.9); Joey Pederson finished in 10th with a time of 19:05.10 and rounding out Mustang scoring was Jayden Fuehrer in 12th place with a 19:40.40.

“Trent Neville ran the best he has ever run for us on our home course. He ran the third fastest Mustang time in course history and won the fifth race of his career in the process. This was his third win of the season,” commented Mustangs head coach Ryan Underwood. “We had three other young men also medal for us. Junior Luke Brugger finished sixth in 18:40.9. This was a 27.3 time improvement and personal best for him and was near his season 5k best. Sophomore Joey Pedersen finished 10th in 19:05.1 which was a 6.3 second career 5k personal best for him. His time was a 36.5 second meet personal best and a 14.9 second course personal best. Our final medal winner was sophomore Jayden Fuehrer who finished 12th in 19:40.4 Fuehrer ran a meet and course personal best by 1:59.9.”

Tri-County runners Isabelle Peters and Evelyn Baker finished 1-2 to lead the Trojans to their second place finish. The winning time by Peters was 21:38.30 and Baker was clocked at 22:06.40. East Butler’s Reese Kozisek was third with a time of 22:10.80.

McCool senior Jadon Hess continues to improve and come back from her mid-season injury. She was fifth with a time of 23:06.50 and freshman Claire Brugger ran 13th in 24:25.30.

Rounding out the Mustangs’ scoring was Sara Weisheit in 19th with a time of 25:17.50 and Sydney Huber was 22nd with a clocking of 25:44.80.

“On the girls side, I am very encouraged that we were able to finish in the top three without top runner Payton Gerken. I really love how the rest of our girls stepped up and competed. Senior Jadon Hess led the way for us by medaling with her fifth place finish. After missing a three week stretch due to a foot injury in the middle of the season, Jadon was able to compete for the second invite in a row and showed marked improvement for the second consecutive week,” said Underwood. “Freshman Claire Brugger ran the best race of her career and also medaled as she finished 13th. Brugger ran a time of 24:25.3 which was a 21.3 second season personal best.”

Underwood referred to the D-1 district field as a “buzzsaw.”

“For our girls, we have a very challenging district meet awaiting us next week. Obviously if we want a chance to qualify for state as a team we are going to need to have a healthy Payton Gerken. With her healthy, we also need our other girls to really search and find the best they have to offer,” Underwood added. “Based on results I have seen thus far I would rank our boys like fifth or sixth in the district behind teams like Cornerstone Christian, Palmyra, Tri-County and Freeman and with teams like Centennial and Weeping Water right there in the mix as well. While we are on the outside looking in heading into the meet, our toes are still tapping and we are in the hunt to earn a state team qualification if we go out and race well next Thursday.”

D-1 District field - Aquinas; Archbishop Bergan; Cedar Bluffs; Centennial; College View Academy; Cornerstone Christian; East Butler; Elmwood-Murdock; Freeman; Humphrey St. Francis; Humphrey-Lindsay-Holy Family; Johnson County Central; McCool Junction; Omaha Christian Academy; Palmyra; Pawnee City; Tri-County and Weeping Water.

Girls team scoring -1.East Butler 16; 2. Tri-County 16; 3.McCool Junction 26; 4.Franklin 44; 5.Blue Hill/Red Cloud 45; 6.Shelton 47

Boys team scoring – 1.Tri-County 15; 2.Franklin 16; 3.McCool Junction 17; 4.East Butler 41; 5.Shelton 48; 6.Blue Hill/Red Cloud 68; 7.Silver Lake 72; 8.Archbishop Bergan 94