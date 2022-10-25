Mustangs top Sandy Creek, fall to No. 1 seed BDS

SHICKLEY – The post-season for the 2022 volleyball season got underway across the state on Monday night and a few local teams saw their seasons come to an end.

D1-7 at BDS

McCool Junction picked up their 10th win of the season with a first round win over Sandy Creek in five sets 25-22, 20-25, 13-25, 30-28 and 15-10.

That put the Mustangs in the second semifinal of the night where they took on the No. 5 Class D1 BDS Eagles. The Mustangs were no match for the hosts and lost the match 3-0 by the scores of 25-11, 25-7 and 25-5 to finish the season at 10-20.

In the other semifinal game, Heartland lost in five sets to Deshler by the scores of 17-25, 11-25, 25-20, 25-15 and 10-15. The Huskies end their year with a record of 14-17.

No team or individual stats were available for the Mustangs or the Huskies.

C2-8 at Sutton

The Fillmore Central Panthers took on the No. 1 seed and No. 10 rated team in Class C2 and dropped a 3-0 decision to the Sutton Fillies by the scores of 25-20, 25-11 and 25-16 to end their year at 2-29.

No team or individual stats were available for the Panthers.