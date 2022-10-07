Mustangs top Giltner in CRC triangular, lose to Shelby-RC

GILTNER – The Giltner Hornets hosted both the McCool Junction Mustangs and the Shelby-Rising City Huskies in Crossroads Conference triangular volleyball Thursday night.

McCool (8-15) was swept by the SRC Huskies 25-10 and 25-11, but bounced back for a hard-fought 25-23, 16-25, 25-20 win over the host Hornets.

McCool Junction 2, Giltner 1

The Mustangs bombed 32 team kills as junior Kaeli Meehan was the team leader with nine and juniors McKenna Yates and Shelby Bandt finished with eight each. The Mustangs were 99 of 119 as a team and hit .101 in the win.

The Mustangs served up 11 aces with four of those by junior Briann Stutzman. Bandt and Dakota Wollenburg each had three blocks.

Yates finished with 10 digs and freshman Ella Clark and Stutzman had eight set assists each.

Shelby-RC 2, McCool Junction 0

SRC finished with 20 kills and the Mustangs 10.

The Huskies were led by Ava Larmon with nine and Zoey Walker with four.

The Mustangs had four from Yates and three from sophomore Josey Vodicka.

Yates had the Mustangs only ace while L. Mae Baker had two serve winners to lead the Huskies.

McCool’s Shaeli Meehan had two digs and Clark and Stutzman finished with four and three assists respectively.

SRC’s Taya Pinneo led the Huskies with 15 set assists and Brooklyn Baker was the team leader in digs with eight.

The Mustangs will be in Bruning on Tuesday night for CRC action against both BDS and Dorchester.