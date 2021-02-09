Mustangs too much for Timberwolves

MCCOOL JUNCTION-The McCool Junction Mustangs used a balanced attack offensively and finally just wore down the Exeter-Milligan Timberwolves in boys CRC action on Tuesday night.
McCool Junction improved to 14-5 with the 67-47 win while the Timberwolves dropped to 6-14 on the season.
The Timberwolves got as close as six points late in the third quarter at 49-43, but McCool Junction used a 13-2 run to open the final eight minutes and Exeter-Milligan never recovered.
The Exeter-Milligan offense was keyed by 6-foot 1 inch senior Jackson Beethe who scored a game-high 28 points, but only three other players lit the scoreboard for the Timberwolves with Kole Svec adding nine and Peyton Pribyl with seven.
The hosts led 12-11 at the first quarter break and 33-23 at halftime.
Exeter-Milligan used 12 points from Beethe in the third quarter outscore the Mustangs 21-17, but the gas tank was empty in the fourth quarter as the Timberwolves were 0 for 4 from the field and managed just four free throws.
The T-Wolves finished the game 12 of 30 overall and were a respectable 5 of 13 from behind the 3-point arc. They finished 18 of 26 at the free throw line.
The Mustangs had three players score in double figures, led by senior Owen McDonald with 26 and Kaden Kirkpatrick came off the bench and added 14. Senior Tyler Neville added 12.
The Mustangs fired up 61 shots and 25 found the bottom of the net. They were 6 of 25 on 3-point attempts and 11 of 18 at the free throw line.
McCool Junction’s depth also produced a solid advantage on the board for the Mustangs 34-25. Exeter-Milligan had a difficult time taking care of the ball as they committed 22 turnovers to nine for the hosts.
McCool Junction will host Dorchester on Friday and Exeter-Milligan welcomes Cross County to Exeter.
Exeter-Milligan (6-14) 10 13 20 4-47
McCool Junction (14-5) 12 21 17 17-67
EM (47)-Due 1, Svec 9, Beethe 28, Pribyl 7, Vavra 1. Totals-12-30 (5-13) 18-26-47
MCJ (67)-Neville 12, McDonald 26, Wilkinson 2, Barrow 5, Kirkpatrick 14, Lovan 5, Dietz 3. Totals-25-61 (6-25) 11-18-67.