Mustangs too much for Timberwolves

MCCOOL JUNCTION-The McCool Junction Mustangs used a balanced attack offensively and finally just wore down the Exeter-Milligan Timberwolves in boys CRC action on Tuesday night.

McCool Junction improved to 14-5 with the 67-47 win while the Timberwolves dropped to 6-14 on the season.

The Timberwolves got as close as six points late in the third quarter at 49-43, but McCool Junction used a 13-2 run to open the final eight minutes and Exeter-Milligan never recovered.

The Exeter-Milligan offense was keyed by 6-foot 1 inch senior Jackson Beethe who scored a game-high 28 points, but only three other players lit the scoreboard for the Timberwolves with Kole Svec adding nine and Peyton Pribyl with seven.

The hosts led 12-11 at the first quarter break and 33-23 at halftime.

Exeter-Milligan used 12 points from Beethe in the third quarter outscore the Mustangs 21-17, but the gas tank was empty in the fourth quarter as the Timberwolves were 0 for 4 from the field and managed just four free throws.

The T-Wolves finished the game 12 of 30 overall and were a respectable 5 of 13 from behind the 3-point arc. They finished 18 of 26 at the free throw line.