MCCOOL JUNCTION – All the work has been done for the regular season, now teams can focus on the district meets, which will be held in Class D on Wednesday and Class C next Thursday.

A predominate Class D field competed at the Paul Underwood Classic in McCool Junction on Thursday, and the Mustang boys followed up their CRC team championship with another convincing win.

McCool Junction rolled up 160 points with second place going to Parkview Christian with 111 and third to Nebraska Lutheran, the last team in triple digits with 101.

Dorchester with 62 points was fourth and Exeter-Milligan rounded out the top five with 42.

As they have done all season long, the Mustangs won six events in the running events, including Trent Neville in the 800, as well as the 1600 and 3200 with Luke Brugger a double winner.

Senior Ryland Garretson took the 200 meters, and the McCool 4x100 and 4x800 relays also captured gold.

Half of the field events were also won by the Mustangs as Lucas Beversdorf won the pole vault and Alex Morner dominated the throws, winning both the shot put and the discus.

The Nebraska Lutheran Knights’ only win came in the 4x400 meter relay, but the Knights were well balanced as they scored their points by placing one to two athletes in 13 of the 17 events.

Senior Trevor Hueske was second in the 100 meters; Lucas Corwin also picked up runner-up honors in both the 400 and the 800. Jace Dressel took second in the shot put, as did Weston Koontz in the 300 IH. The Knights’ 4x100 and 4x800 also took home the silver.

Exeter-Milligan senior Marcus Krupicka said he got bored at practice on Wednesday so he decided to try the pole vault. Krupicka had not picked up a pole since eighth grade, but wanted to see what he could do.

“I was bored at practice and we got done running early so I felt like go over and messing around on the pole vault,” Krupicka said. “I ended up not doing too bad, I got 12-6 in practice and 12-0 today. It’s pretty decent but I can better.”

Marcus plans on taking his new rediscovered talents to districts and hopefully make the Class D state field.

“I didn’t really think about pole vaulting this year, I am more of a thrower,” said Krupicka. “Hopefully I can make it to state. All you have to do is run fast, hold on to the pole and pull the pole up.”

Krupicka was third on Thursday with 12-0 foot and he also placed fourth in the high jump.

The Timberwolves did not pick up an event win on Thursday as their best finish came in the pole vault with Tyler Due second.

Exeter-Milligan was fourth in the 4x400 and third in the 4x800 relay events.

McCool Junction, Hampton, High Plains, Heartland and Nebraska Lutheran will be at Osceola High School next Wednesday, May 10 for the D-2 District meet.

Exeter-Milligan will head to southeast Nebraska and Pawnee City for the D-1 District.

Boys team scoring-1.McCool Junction (MCJ) 160; 2.Parkview Christian (PVC) 111; 3.Nebraska Lutheran (NL) 101; 4.Dorchester (DOR) 62; 5.Exeter-Milligan (EM) 42; 6.St. Edward (STE) 26; 7.Palmer (PAL) 14; 8.McCool JV (MCJ) 4

Results include all event winners and area coverage athletes who placed in each event.

Running Events

100-1.Chase Tachovsky, DOR, 11.17; 2.Trevor Hueske, NL, 11.25

200-1.Ryland Garretson, MCJ, 22.90; 4.Trevor Hueske, NL, 23.68; 5.Ja Soukup, MCJ, 24.40

400-1.Chase Tachovsky, DOR, 52.72; 2.Lucas Corwin, NL, 53.42; 3.Trent Neville, MCJ, 53.44; 4.Isaac Beiermann, NL, 54.93; 5.Carson McDonald, MCJ, 55.52; 6.Marcus Chambers, MCJ, 56.10

800-1.Trent Neville, MCJ, 2:08.99; 2.Lucas Corwin, NL, 2:09.68; 4.Luke Otte, NL, 2:26.29; 6.Troy Kallhoff, EM, 2:28.37

1600-1.Luke Brugger, MCJ, 5:01.45; 3.Trenton Orlando, MCJ, 5:10.64; 4.Joey Pedersen, MCJ, 5:19.22; 5.Luke Otte, NL, 5:36.24; 6.Troy Kallhoff, EM, 5:41.50

3200-1.Luke Brugger, MCJ, 11:50.56; 2.Joey Pedersen, MCJ, 11:54.36

110H-1.Jayden Fuehrer, MCJ, 17.61; 3.Trey Richert, NL, 18.50; 5.Bryson Plock, MCJ, 20.04; 6.Weston Koontz, NL, 20.68

300IH-1.Jacob Cerny, DOR, 44.79; 2.Weston Koontz, NL, 46.54; 3. Tyler Due, EM, 46.99; 4.Jayden Fuehrer, MCJ, 47.69

4x100-1.McCool Junction 45.36; 2.Nebraska Lutheran 45.56

4x400-1.Nebraska Lutheran 3:40.10; 3.McCool Junction 3:46.24; 4.Exeter-Milligan 4:06.32 (Troy Kallhoff, Tyler Due, Avery Nichols, Carver Kanode)

4x800-1.McCool Junction 9:20.78;2.Nebraska Lutheran 9:27.59; 3.Exeter-Milligan 11:48.16 (Avery Nichols, Cade Kresak, Jase Luzum, Tucker Svec); 4.McCool JV 12:50.07

Field Events

High Jump-1.Viktar Kachlouski, PVC, 6-3; 2.Ryland Garretson, MCJ, 5-10; 3.Trey Richert, NL, 5-10; 4.Marcus Krupicka, EM , 5-6; 6.John Harig, MCJ, 5-4

Pole Vault-1.Lucas Beversdorf, MCJ, 13-0; 2. Tyler Due, EM, 12-0; 3.Marcus Krupicka, EM, 12-0; 4.Casper Mertz, MCJ, 11-0; 5.Carver Kanode, EM, 10-6; 6.Justin Harig, MCJ, 8-6

Long Jump-1.Maurice Reide, PVC, 21-5; 4.Carver Kanode, EM, 18-9; 5.Ryland Garretson, MCJ, 18-1

Triple Jump-1.Maurice Reide, PVC, 43-3 ½; 4.Jace Dressel, NL, 37-9; 6.Carson McDonald, MCJ, 35-6 ¼

Shot Put-1.Alex Morner, MCJ, 45-4 ½; 2.Jace Dressel, NL, 40-3; 3.Dylan Gonnerman, MCJ, 38-3; 6.Wyatt Van Eaton, MCJ, 33-11

Discus-1.Alex Morner, MCJ, 143-9; 6.Jace Dressel, NL, 103-0