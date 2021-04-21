Mustangs, T-Wolves, Hawks compete in E-M track invite

MCCOOL JUNCTION - The Bruning-Davenport-Shickley Eagles won three of the six field events and placed eight other athletes as well to set the tone early at the Exeter-Milligan Invite in McCool Junction.
BDS racked up 56 points. Their closest competitors, McCool and Exeter-Milligan, scored just 23 and 18 points respectively in the early field events.
BDS pulled away with 150 points, McCool was second with 110 and Exeter-Milligan finished with 107.5 on a better weather day than expected.
Giltner was fourth with 72 points and Hampton scored 16 for seventh place.
BDS sophomore JessaLynn Hudson won both the discus and the shot put, while junior Mariah Sliva won the high jump and Taylor Sliva the 100 hurdles. Hannah Miller won the 400 to give the Eagles five event wins.
The Mustangs posted major points in the both the 1600 and the 3200 with Aly Plock winning the 3200 and Sara Weisheit running third. Including 14 points in the 1600 where Payton Gerken and Plock ran 2-3, the Mustangs piled up 30 points in those two races alone.
The Mustangs won both the 4x100 and 4x800 relays and placed fourth in the 4x400 to add 24 points to their team total. Freshman McKenna Yates took second in both the high jump and the 200.
Exeter-Milligan sophomore Jozie Kanode won the pole vault and junior Cameran Jansky was first to the tape in the 800. The Timberwolves also won the 1600 with senior Jaiden Papik taking first place. Papik also placed second in the 300 hurdles.
The 4x400 was second to earn eight more team points for the Timberwolves.
Hampton senior Lexie Wolinski was responsible for 14 of the Hawks’ 16 team points. Her best two finishes came in the 400 and 800 where she placed third and she also took fifth in the long jump.
The other two Hawk points were scored by Maci Bullis with a fifth place in the 100 hurdles. Giltner’s Syndi Watson also won two events when she captured both the 100 and 200.
Mead’s Rebecca Halbmaier was also a double winner as she won the long jump and the triple jump.
Both Hampton and McCool will be right back in McCool on Monday for the Tom White Invite, while the Timberwolves will be at the Shelby-Rising City Invite along with High Plains, Fillmore Central and Cross County on Tuesday, April 27.
Girls Team Scoring-1.Bruning-Davenport-Shickley (BDS) 150; 2.McCool Junction (MCJ) 110; 3.Exeter-Milligan (EM) 107.5; 4.Giltner (GIL) 72; 5.Mead 54.5; 6.Harvard (HAR) 41; 7.Hampton (HAM) 16.
Event winners and area athletes who placed
High Jump-1.Mariah Sliva, BDS 4-9; 2.McKenna Yates, MCJ 4-9; 5.Malorie Staskal, EM 4-1
Pole Vault-1.Jozie Kanode, EM 9-3; 5.Madison Luzum, EM 7-3
Long Jump-1.Rebecca Halbmaier, Mead 15-5 ¾; 3.Jadon Hess, MCJ 14-2 ¾; 5.Lexie Wolinski, HAM 12-10
Triple Jump-1.Rebecca Halbmaier, Mead 34-3 ¾; 2.Sarah Vodicka, MCJ 30-3 ½; 4.Savana Krupicka, EM 29-0 ½; 6.BriAnn Stutzman, MCJ 25-5 ¾
Shot Put-1.JessaLynn Hudson, BDS 37-0
Discus-1.JessaLynn Hudson, BDS 112-10; 5.Emma Olson, EM 83-7
100 Hurdles-1.Taylor Sliva, BDS 17.78; 2.Jozie Kanode, EM 18.74; 3.Malorie Staskal, EM 20.09; 5.Maci Bullis, HAM 21.88; 6.Anna Vodicka, MCJ 22.60
300 Hurdles-1.Ashle Nierman, HAR 50.32; 2.Jaiden Papik, EM 51.86; 4.Madison Luzum, EM 56.70; 5.Malorie Staskal, EM 57.64
100-1.Syndi Watson, GIL 13.01; 3.Sarah Vodicka, MCJ 13.55; 4.Madison Luzum, EM 13.88; 5.Aurora Toms, MCJ 14.01
200-1.Syndi Watson, GIL 28.56; 2.McKenna Yates, MCJ 29.27; 3.Jadon Hess, MCJ 29.38
400-1.Hannah Miller, BDS 1:06.62; 3.Lexie Wolinski, HAM 1:08.38; 4. Sarah Vodicka, MCJ 1:09.08; 6.Malorie Staskal, EM 1:12.46
800-1.Cameran Jansky, EM 2:44.00; 2.Savana Krupicka, EM 2:49.18; 3.Lexie Wolinski, HAM 2:49.33; 5.Jasmine Tuurubiates, EM 2:58.95
1600-1.Jaiden Papik, EM 5:45.70; 2.Payton Gerken, MCJ 5:51.93; 3.Aly Plock, MCJ 6:02.32
3200-1.Aly Plock, MCJ 13:01.40; 2.Jasmine Turrubiates, EM 14:56.40; 3.Sara Weisheit, MCJ 15:00.19