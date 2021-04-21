Mustangs, T-Wolves, Hawks compete in E-M track invite

MCCOOL JUNCTION - The Bruning-Davenport-Shickley Eagles won three of the six field events and placed eight other athletes as well to set the tone early at the Exeter-Milligan Invite in McCool Junction.

BDS racked up 56 points. Their closest competitors, McCool and Exeter-Milligan, scored just 23 and 18 points respectively in the early field events.

BDS pulled away with 150 points, McCool was second with 110 and Exeter-Milligan finished with 107.5 on a better weather day than expected.

Giltner was fourth with 72 points and Hampton scored 16 for seventh place.

BDS sophomore JessaLynn Hudson won both the discus and the shot put, while junior Mariah Sliva won the high jump and Taylor Sliva the 100 hurdles. Hannah Miller won the 400 to give the Eagles five event wins.

The Mustangs posted major points in the both the 1600 and the 3200 with Aly Plock winning the 3200 and Sara Weisheit running third. Including 14 points in the 1600 where Payton Gerken and Plock ran 2-3, the Mustangs piled up 30 points in those two races alone.

The Mustangs won both the 4x100 and 4x800 relays and placed fourth in the 4x400 to add 24 points to their team total. Freshman McKenna Yates took second in both the high jump and the 200.