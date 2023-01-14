Mustangs survive road test at Deshler

DESHLER – The McCool Junction Mustangs got a game-high 26 points from junior McKenna Yates and the Mustangs improved to 11-2 with the 47-37 road win in girl’s non-conference action.

McCool Junction, the No. 3 seed in the upcoming Crossroads Conference Tournament, went 18 of 43 from the field for 43% and they were just 3 of 13 on 3-point attempts. The Mustangs knocked down 8 of 13 free throws to account for their 47 points.

Along with Yates, junior Shelby Bandt added nine and freshman Claire Brugger chipped in with seven.

The Mustangs finished with 19 rebounds as Bandt led the way with six and Yates had eight steals as the Mustangs defense overall forced 16 steals in the win.

The Mustangs host No. 1 tournament seed BDS on Tuesday and travel to Osceola on Thursday.

They will open CRC Tournament action on Tuesday, January 24 with the winner of the Shelby-RC vs. Osceola game at 6 p.m.at the York Auditorium.