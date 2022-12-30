Mustangs split against Falcons in holiday tournament

FREEMAN – The McCool Junction Mustangs returned to the court Thursday night for the opening round of the Freeman holiday tournament.

The Mustang boys couldn’t overcome a slow first quarter in a 73-30 loss to the host Falcons, while the girls picked up a win over Freeman to reach the championship game against Falls City Sacred Heart.

Freeman 73, McCool Junction 30

The Falcons used a 20-7 first quarter run to usurp momentum early, then outscored the Mustangs 25-14 in the second stanza to put the game away. Freeman opened the second half with a 21-5 run in the third quarter and rolled to the finish line from there in a 43-point win.

McCool Junction needed a strong shooting night to keep pace with the Falcons’ high-flying attack, but the Mustangs didn’t get it. The team shot just 8 of 22 (36%) from the floor for the game and went just 3 for 8 from beyond the arc.

Freshman Carson McDonald netted 10 points to lead the offense Thursday, followed by six apiece from Trenton Neville and Mapieu Kuochinin. Bryson Plock, Trenton Orlando, Ryland Garretson and Josh Hackett capped the scoring with two points each.

The Mustangs attacked the glass for 16 rebounds in the loss, led by Garretson’s four boards. Orlando dished out half of the team’s four assists, while Garretson and Mason Strope both notched one steal.

Stats for Freeman were not available.

McCool Junction 47, Freeman 41

The Mustangs seized control of the game early with a 17-8 run in the first quarter, but the Falcons landed a counterpunch in the third with a 13-4 run. With both teams all square with three quarters in the books, McCool Junction edged Freeman out by a 17-11 margin in the final stanza to pick up a 41-41 win.

Team and individual stats for both teams were not available. The Mustang girls played Falls City Sacred Heart for the holiday tournament title Friday evening.