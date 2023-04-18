MCCOOL JUNCTION – With the Exeter-Milligan Timberwolves joining forces with the Friend Bulldogs in athletics next season, Tuesday’s Exeter-Milligan invite may have been the last to take place in McCool.

The McCool Junction boys team put up points in every event, racking up 191 points to blow past the field. BDS and Mead finished tied for a distant second place with 93 points each.

Exeter-Milligan, the hosts, finished the day with 40.5 points for fifth place out of the six teams competing.

The big points of the day for the Mustangs came from junior Ryland Garretson, who won the high jump and both the 100 and 200. He also placed third in the long jump to account for 36 team points.

Senior Trent Neville won the 400, 800 and 3200 while Luke Brugger took the top spot in the 1600.

The Mustangs also won the 4x100 and 4x400 relays while placing second in the 4x800.

Exeter-Milligan’s Due won the pole vault and took second in the 300 intermediate hurdles and third in the 110 high hurdles.

Troy Kallhoff was fifth in the 1600, and the Timberwolves' 4x100 and 4x400 relays took fourth. Exeter-Milligan team members are listed in the results.

Rounding out the T-Wolves' scoring was senior Marcus Krupicka with a fourth place in the shot put.

McCool Junction will host an 11-team field for the Tom White invitational next Monday and Exeter-Milligan will join three other local teams at the Shelby-Rising City Invite.

Boys team scoring-1.McCool Junction (MCJ) 191; 2.Mead (MEA) 93; 3.Bruning-Davenport-Shickley (BDS) 93; 4.Giltner 81.5; 5.Exeter-Milligan (EM) 40.5; 6.Harvard (HAR) 39

Results include event winners and area athletes who placed in each event.

Running Events

100-1.Ryland Garretson, MCJ, 10.82; 4.Ja Soukup, MCJ, 11.62; 6.Marcus Chambers, MCJ, 11.79

200-1.Ryland Garretson, MCJ, 23.30; 5.Carson McDonald, MCJ, 24.94; 6.Ja Soukup, MCJ, 24.95

400-1.Trent Neville, MCJ, 52.80; 3.Trenton Orlando, MCJ, 54.66; 4.Carson McDonald, MCJ 56.35

800-1.Trent Neville, MCJ, 2:11.75; 2.Trenton Orlando, MCJ, 2:13.75; 3.Luke Brugger, MCJ, 2:16.79.

1600-1.Luke Brugger, MCJ, 4:57.67; 5.Troy Kallhoff, EM, 5:50.00

3200-1.Trent Neville, MCJ, 11:24.27; 3.Luke Brugger, MCJ, 11:49.64; 5.Ryan McGowan, MCJ, 13:34.88

110HH-1.Paxton Cox, BDS, 17.96; 2.Jayden Fuehrer, MCJ, 18.19; 3.Tyler Due, EM, 18.59; 5.Bryson Plock, MCJ, 20.13

300IH-1.Hayden Goebel, MEA, 45.98; 2.Tyler Due, EM, 46.24; 5.Jayden Fuehrer, MCJ, 48.61; 6.Avery Nichols, EM, 49.71

4x100 Relay-1.McCool Junction 47.28; 4.Exeter-Milligan, 56.05 (Draven Birks, Logan Krupicka, Jase Luzum, Marcus Krupicka)

4x400-1.McCool Junction 3:57.09; 4.Exeter-Milligan 4:12.96 (Daysan Staskal, Troy Kallhoff, Avery Nichols, Carver Kanode)

4x800-1.Giltner 9:01.88; 2.McCool Junction 9:58.04

Field Events

High Jump-1.Ryland Garretson, MCJ, 5-11; 3T.John Harig, MCJ, 5-5; 3T.Trent Naber, MCJ, 5-5

Pole Vault-1.Tyler Due, EM, 11-9; 4.Lucas Beversdorf, MCJ, 11-3; 5.Carver Kanode, EM, 10-9

Long Jump-1.Xavier Marburger, HAR, 20-8 ¼; 3.Ryland Garretson, MCJ, 19-0 ¾

Triple Jump-1.Xavier Marburger, HAR, 41-3 ¼; 4.Bryson Plock, MCJ, 35-8; 5.Carson McDonald, MCJ, 35-3 ¾; 6.John Harig, MCJ, 33-11 ¾

Shot Put-1.Tanner Bolte, BDS 48-7; 4.Marcus Krupicka, EM, 42-9; 5.Alex Morner, MCJ, 41-11

Discus-1.Eli Weber, BDS, 159-3; 5.Alex Morner, MCJ, 124-0