MCCOOL JUNCTION – The D2 No. 8 rated (OWH) McCool Junction girls basketball team ran their win streak to 14 games on Friday night with a 59-33 victory over the Dorchester Longhorns in CRC action.

McCool (21-2) placed three players in double figures led by junior McKenna Yates with 19 and 10 each from juniors Shelby Bandt and Sara Weisheit.

McCool set the tone early with a 15-8 lead at the end of the first quarter and 33-12 at the half.

McCool was 15 of 38 from the field for 38% and that included 5 of 15 on 3-point shots. Weisheit was 2 of 3 from three. Briann Stutzman, Yates and Ella Clark had one each.

The Mustangs were 24 of 30 at the free throw line.

Yates pulled down seven rebounds and Weisheit added six. Yates also had six assists and four steals.

McCool Junction is hosting the D2-2 subdistrict and will play at 5:30 p.m. tonight against Monday night’s winner between the Friend Bulldogs and Exeter-Milligan Timberwolves. Hampton and Nebraska Lutheran are on the other side of the bracket.

Dorchester (11-9) 8 4 4 17-33

McCool JCT (21-2) 15 18 12 14-59