Mustangs roll to 6-0 with 61-49 win at Shelby-Rising City

SHELBY – The Class D2 No. 10 McCool Junction Mustangs kept their record clean on Friday night with a 61-49 win at Shelby-Rising City in girls Crossroads Conference hoops play.

The Mustangs led 18-12 at the end of the first quarter and 36-26 through the first 16 minutes.

MCJ extended their lead to 51-33 through three quarters with a 15-7 scoring run in the third quarter, before the Huskies chopped off six points winning the fourth quarter 16-10.

The Mustangs were led by junior McKenna Yates with a game-high 24 points while both Kaeli Meehan and junior Sara Weisheit tossed in 13 each.

No other stats were available for either team.

McCool Junction will play in the Sportsman’s Club Holiday Tournament in Adams on Thursday, December 29 and Friday, December 30.

The Mustangs will face Freeman at 5 p.m.

McCool Junction (6-0) 18 18 15 10-61

Shelby-Rising City (3-3) 12 14 7 16-49