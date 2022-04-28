Mustangs roll behind solid effort in middle and long distance races

MCCOOL JUNCTION-The McCool Junction Mustangs scored 66 points in the middle to long distance races nearly winning the Tom White Invite on Monday with scores from just four events.

McCool Junction had plenty of lee-way as they finished with eight wins overall bolting out to 135 points, 62 points clear of second place Blue Hill who finished with 73.

Hampton was also in competition and they scored 16 points for ninth place in the 11 team field.

The best performance of the day went to senior Isaac Stark who won the high jump, triple jump and long jump accounting for 30 individual points for the host Mustangs.

It was Trent Neville winning the 400 and the 800 and Jacob Brugger with first place finishes in both the 1600 and 3200.

Rounding out the eight wins was the 4x800 relay team.

Hampton’s Eli Arndt and Drake Schafer had the Hawks best finishes of the day.

Arndt came in third in the 3200 and Schafer was third in the triple jump and sixth in the long jump.

The Hawks 4x800 relay team rounded out their scoring with a fifth place finish.

McCool Junction and Hampton along with the rest of the Crossroads Conference teams will be in Osceola on Saturday for the 2022 CRC Track and Field Championships.

Action gets underway at 9 a.m.

Boys team scoring-1.McCool Junction 135, 2.Blue Hill 73, 3T.Giltner 58, 3T.BDS 58, 5.Friend 54, 6.Red Cloud 52, 7.Meridian 38, 8.Deshler 31, 9.Hampton 16, 10.Dorchester 10, 11.Heartland Lutheran 2

Event winners and local athletes who placed

100-1.Tate Kosse, BH 12.02, 6.Trent Naber, MCJ 12.33

200-1.M.J. Coffey, BH 24.50

400-1.Trent Neville, MCJ 54.73

800-1.Trent Neville, MCJ 2:14.50, 3.Trenton Orlando, MCJ 2:15.96

1600-1.Jacob Brugger, MCJ 4:59.25, 2.Luke Brugger, MCJ 5:09.24, 5.Joey Pedersen, MCJ 5:28.97

3200-1.Jacob Brugger, MCJ 10:53.11, 2.Luke Brugger, MCJ 11:20.62, 3.Eli Arndt, HAM 11:29.07,5.Jayden Fuehrer, MCJ 11:54.87

110HH-1.Carson McCleary, RC 16.27, 3.Donipghan Bandt, MCJ 17.01

300IH-1.Carson McCleary, RC 44.57, 6.Doniphan Bandt, MCJ 48.08

4x100-1.Blue Hill 47.88

4x400-1.Blue Hill 3:48.12, 2.McCool Junction 3:50.63

4x800-1.McCool Junction 9:49.19, 5.Hampton 10:25.35

Long Jump-1.Isaac Stark, MCJ 19-2, 6.Drake Schafer, HAM 17-4

Triple Jump-1.Isaac Stark, MCJ 39-10, 3.Drake Schafer, HAM 36-5 ½

Shot Put-1.Jacob Smith, GIL 43-11, 6.Doniphan Bandt, MCJ 38-11

Discus-1.Tanner Bolte, BDS 128-9, 6.Doniphan Bandt, MCJ 109-7 ½

High Jump-1.Isaac Stark, MCJ 6-1, 4T.Trent Naber, MCJ 5-4

Pole Vault-1.Kale Bish, GIL 12-3, 2.Trenton Orlando, MCJ 10-6