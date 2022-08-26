Mustangs return to eight-man football results in 46-15 loss to Thayer Central

MCCOOL JUNCTION-The McCool Junction Mustangs last took the field in McCool Junction last November in the quarterfinals of the Class D6 six-man football state playoffs.

On Friday afternoon, the Mustangs embarked on a new journey as McCool Junction jumped up two classes and hosted the Thayer Central Titans in eight-man-1 in their return.

McCool Junction was one of the most successful six-man programs over the last four seasons, finishing 39-5 with a state title in 2020 and a state runner-up in 2019.

On Friday, things didn’t go so well for the Mustangs as they opened the season with a 46-15 loss to the Thayer Central Titans.

The Mustangs could not generate any kind of offense when they had the ball in the first half, finishing with negative total yards. Defensively, they gave up 275-plus yards rushing as the Titans scored the first five-times they touched the ball.

The Titans scored just 48 seconds into the game on a 17-yard run from sophomore Sam Souerdyke. Thayer Central followed with a 15-yard Will Heitmann scoring run just three minutes later as the Titans built a 16-0 lead.

The score ballooned to 24-0 when Jordan Mariska broke off a 65-yard run one play after a Mustang punt.

Souerdyke added two scoring runs in the second quarter, with the first one covering two yards and the second 11 yards. He also had the Titans’ only score of the second half when he scampered in from five yards out to open the lead to 46-0.

McCool Junction finally got on the scoreboard in the third quarter on a Ryland Garretson 5-yard run and in the fourth quarter, Doniphan Bandt scored on a 1-yard run.

The Mustangs finished with 121 yard of total offense with 83 yards on the ground and 38 yards in the passing game. Freshman Carson McDonald finished with 35 yards on 10 carries. Receiving wise, Mason Strope had two catches for 13 yards and Bryson Plock had one catch for 25 yards.

Thayer Central had 434 yards of total offense, all of that coming on the ground.

On defense Garretson and Ja Soukup had nine tackles each and Plock added a fumble recovery.

McCool Junction head coach Jarrod Weiss figured that Thayer Central would be a tough matchup for his team.

“I knew it would be a tough game because Thayer Central had almost everyone back,” said Weiss. “With that being said we did some good things, we just have to get better.”

McCool Junction will be in action next Friday afternoon with a 3 p.m. kickoff against Exeter-Milligan/Friend at Friend.