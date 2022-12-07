Mustangs reel in third win with 70-20 final at Giltner

GILTNER – The McCool Junction Mustang girls basketball team improved to 3-0 on Tuesday night with a 70-20 win at Giltner in Crossroads Conference regular season action.

The Mustangs, who came in as the No. 10 rated team in the Omaha World-Herald D1 pre-season ratings, jumped on the hosts early with a 26-6 scoring run overt the first eight minutes.

The lead was 42-9 at the break and in the third quarter the Mustangs pushed their cushion past 40 points. It was a running clock the remainder of the game.

The Mustangs were led by junior McKenna Yates who was averaging 28.5 points per game as she scored 21; junior BriAnn Stutzman added 14 and Sara Weisheit, another junior, put up 12.

The Mustangs were 24 of 64 from the field for 38% and 6 of 16 from 3-point range for 38%. Yates had four treys and Stutzman two as they accounted for all the 3-pointers.

On the boards Shelby Bandt had seven rebounds, Yates led the way in assists with five and Claire Brugger added five steals.

Giltner was led by junior Tracy Wiles with 10 and freshman Avery Reeson added four.

McCool Junction will host the High Plains Storm on Friday night.

McCool Junction (3-0) 26 16 17 11-70

Giltner (1-2) 6 3 9 2-20