MCCOOL JUNCTION – The past three seasons, including this year, the McCool Junction Mustang girls have won 52 of 69 games for a winning percentage of .753.

The seven seasons prior to the last three they won 42 and lost 106 for a win percentage of .283.

Just one team stands in the way of the Mustangs and their first trip back to the girls state basketball tournament since 2003 and that is the Pleasanton Bulldogs.

Pleasanton, according to head coach Alyssa VanWesten, will be a difficult matchup for the Mustangs.

“Pleasanton will be a tough team with some great athletes. They play aggressively on defense and have some great shooting threats as well. We will strive to compete at a very high level against the Bulldogs,” VanWesten commented. “During post season play, the team really focuses on one game at a time. They understand that you have to win to move on, so last week we were prepared to play our best, and competing at home definitely brought that level higher. Our district final game this week will be another chance to come out and play on our home court, which will be great for our team.”

The Bulldogs (15-8) will come at you with balance as senior Regan Weisdorfer and junior Natalie Rasmussen both average 14.1 points per game. They average as a team right at 51 points per night.

The Mustangs (23-2) are led by junior McKenna Yates averaging 21 points per game with Briann Stutzman putting up 8.4. Junior Shelby Bandt scores at a 7.6 clip and leads the team in rebounding with six boards a night.

VanWesten said when the season started the team set a few goals.

“One of our main focuses this year was making sure everyone can find and use their own specific strengths to better our team. I am proud of the progress they have made this year with this specifically, as well as improving our team defense,” explained VanWesten. “They have met some goals this year that were very important to our team was to get to the CRC championship game and protect our home court during the regular season. This team was able to accomplish both of these goals together this year.”

VanWesten was also quick to give credit to the tremendous support that has followed the Mustangs during their 23-2 run.

“We have had a great fan base this year that has helped us want to play our best each night. My favorite part of the CRC every year is watching the crowds that each team brings,” said VanWesten. “This year our supporters were top notch. When we looked up into the crowd after the game, there was such a variety of people there: families, students, school personnel, alumni, etc. It was an experience that these ladies will not forget. We are grateful to all the fans, near and far.”

Friday night’s game is scheduled for a 6:30 p.m. tip-off with the winners earning one of eight tickets to next week’s Class D2 state tournament in Lincoln.