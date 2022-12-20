Mustangs rally late, stun Heartland in OT

MCCOOL JUNCTION – With seven minutes left in Saturday’s ballgame, the McCool Junction boys trailed Heartland 28-18 on back-to-back 3-pointers from Trev Peters and Langdon Arbuck.

However, the Huskies’ offense stalled out down the stretch, allowing the Mustangs to roar back and take a 29-28 lead on a Ryland Garretson layup with 1:02 to play.

Trailing by a pair in the final 30 seconds, Peters sank a pair of free throws to tie the game and the Huskies got the ball back on a Mustang turnover with 14 seconds left. However, a 3-point heave was no good as the game went to overtime knotted at 30.

Heartland took a 34-32 lead on another Peters triple with 2:20 remaining, but the Huskies didn’t score again as the Mustangs closed on a 6-0 run to pull out a 38-34 win.

Sloppy basketball reigned supreme in the first half thanks to opportunistic defense and poor shooting on both sides. The teams shot 25% from the floor over the first 16 minutes and combined for nearly as many turnovers (23) as shot attempts.

The offenses were better in the second half, but only slightly. Heartland shot 8 of 32 (25%) from the floor for the game, including 5 of 20 from beyond the arc. McCool, meanwhile, knocked down 14 of 36 shots (39%) and went 4 of 14 from long range.

The Mustangs finished with 26 turnovers to the Huskies’ 25, but the hosts dominated Heartland on the glass to the tune of a 27-15 rebounding edge. At the line, McCool connected on 6 of 15 free throws, while Heartland converted on 13 of 21 foul shots.

Peters shot just 3 of 13 from the floor but went a perfect 7 for 7 from the charity stripe as the senior poured in a game-high 16 points. Arbuck added seven points, Quiring collected five and Tucker Bergen added four. Jake Regier rounded out the scoring with two points.

Carson McDonald and Trenton Orlando paced the Mustangs with eight points each, while Trent Neville and Doniphan Bandt added seven apiece. Mapieu Kuochinin recorded six points to pair with his game-high nine boards and Garretson closed the scoring with two points.

McCool Junction moved to 4-1 on the year, while Heartland dropped to 3-2.