OSCEOLA – The Osceola Bulldogs scored 34 points in the 100 and 200- meter races and pulled away from East Butler for the 124-104 win and claimed the D-2 district championship on their home oval Wednesday afternoon.

The McCool Junction Mustangs also had an outstanding day as they are sending eight girls to state next week as they racked up 96 points for a third-place team finish.

The Nebraska Lutheran Knights finished fourth with two qualifiers and 56 points, while the top five was rounded out by Cedar Bluffs with 46.

Heartland was sixth with 30 and one qualifier, while High Plains finished ninth with 18 points and one district champion.

The Mustangs wasted little time in notching their first two state qualifiers as junior McKenna Yates won the high jump with a height 5-3 and taking third was her teammate Ella Clark with an automatic qualifying jump of 4-11 ¼.

In that same event, the Knights' Tenley Williamson cleared 4-11 and will join the field at state next week.

Both Yates and Clark qualified in multiple events as Yates finished second in the 400 (1:01.04) and Clark took second in the triple jump with a distance of 32-6 ¾.

Yates also joined seniors Jadon Hess and Payton Gerken as qualifiers on both the 4x800 and 4x400 relays. McCool won the 4x800 with a time of 10:35.55 and the 4x400 with a clocking of 4:24.52. The 4x400 relay also included Shaeli Meehan, while the 4x800 included Sara Weisheit.

Gerken will compete in four events along with Yates next week as she also won the 1600 and 3200-meter races.

In the pole vault, Anna Vodicka will make a return to Omaha as she cleared the qualifying height of 9-0.

In that same event, Heartland’s Mariah Tessman finished second with a vault of 10 foot.

The Knights' Jasmine Malchow won the 100-meter hurdles with a time of 17.31 and High Plains senior Emily Ackerson was the district champion in the discus, tossing the round cylinder 108-11.

The Mustangs' final qualifier came in the discus, where sophomore Morgan Thieman will make a return trip in the event as she finished second with a throw of 97-2.

Additional qualifiers will be determined by the NSAA one all results are in and third place times can be compared from across the state.

The Class D State Championships will get underway on Friday, May 19 at Omaha Burke Stadium.

Girls team scoring-1.Osceola 124; 2.East Butler 104; 3.McCool Junction 96; 4.Nebraska Lutheran 56; 5.Cedar Bluffs 46; 6.Heartland 30; 7.Parkview Christian 28; 8.Mead 19; 9.High Plains 18; 10. Hampton 3.