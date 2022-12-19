Mustangs put up 49 first half points in 79-39 win at Shelby-RC

SHELBY – McCool Junction’s offense had four boys in double figures and used a 28-13 first-quarter scoring run to open a lead they never relinquished in the 79-39 CRC win on Friday night.

The Mustangs improved to 4-1 as freshman Carson McDonald scored a team-high 17 points on 8 of 11 shooting from the field that included 1 of 2 from 3-point range.

Also in double numbers was sophomore Mapieu Kouchinin with 14, while both senior Trenton Neville and junior Riley Garretson added 10 each.

The Mustangs were 34 of 63 from the field for 54%. They put up 11 3-pointers and hit four for 36%.

The Mustangs finished 7 of 11 at the free throw line.

On the boards the Mustangs were led by Kouchinin with seven. Senior John Harig and Neville had six assists each and sophomore Bryson Plock ended the game with six steals.

McCool Junction will be back in action Thursday, December 29 when they travel to Adams for the Sportsman’s Club Holiday Tournament. The Mustangs will play Freeman at 6:30 p.m.

McCool Junction (3-1) 28 21 16 14-79

Shelby-RC (3-3) 13 8 11 7-39