GILTNER – The regular season came to a close on Friday night for both the McCool Junction Mustangs and the Giltner Hornets.

McCool will take a record of 16-6 into tonight’s first round game at home as the host of the D1-3 subdistrict tournament against High Plains.

On Friday night the Mustangs broke away from a close game after the first eight minutes and used a 17-5 second quarter run to build a 30-14 lead at the half.

The Mustangs continued to pull away as they outscored the Hornets 29-10 in the second half.

The only Mustang among 10 who scored in the game to reach double figures was sophomore Mapieu Kouchinin who finished with 14 points on 5 of 5 from the field and 4 of 6 at the free throw line.

Junior Ryland Garretson added eight points and senior Trenton Neville finished with eight. The Mustangs were 23 of 51 from the field for 45% and 5 of 17 on 3-point shots. They connected on just 8 of 20 free throws.

Giltner was led in scoring by junior Taylor Smith with eight points and Kale Bish added four. The Hornets were 9 of 14 from the field for 64% and 3 of 6 on 3-point shots. Giltner was also 3 of 6 at the free throw line.

McCool Junction (16-6) 13 17 13 16-59

Giltner (7-12) 9 5 3 7-24