CRETE – The McCool Junction Mustangs opened their track season Friday in Crete, where they competed in the Class C field at Doane. In the girls team race, McCool racked up 51 points and finished fourth, while the boys notched 67 points and came in as runner-up to Bishop Neumann.

McKenna Yates started her campaign with a bang, as the junior accounted for 26 points in the individual events and also ran on the Mustangs’ second-place 4x400 relay. Yates won the high jump after clearing the bar at 5-2 and collected a pair of silvers in the 60-meter dash (8.37) and the long jump (15-8¼).

Yates, Shaeli Meehan, Jadon Hess and Payton Gerken crossed the tape in 4:37.97 in the 4x400, about four seconds behind the winning relay from Neumann. McCool also scored in the 4x800, where Claire Brugger, Sara Weisheit, Gerken and Hess clocked in at 11:19.45.

Individually, Gerken took bronze in the 3200 after timing in at 13:06.43 and Hess placed fifth in the 800 with a time of 2:43.51.

The other scorers for the Mustang girls were Ella Clark in the triple jump (30-4, fifth) and Madison Vodicka in the pole vault (J7-6, sixth).

On the boys side, junior Ryland Garretson swept the 60 and the 200, clocking in at 7.27 and 23.81 seconds, respectively. He also tied for second in the high jump after clearing the bar at 5-10.

In the 1600, Trent Neville claimed gold with a time of 5:02.10. Teammate Luke Brugger placed fifth, timing in at 5:09.81.

The Mustangs’ quartet of Trenton Orlando, Joey Pedersen, Neville and Brugger cleared the field in the 4x800, crossing the tape in 8:53.94. McCool took silver in the 4x400, with Garretson, Neville, Orlando and Alex Morner running a 3:48.65.

Lucas Beversdorf took bronze after clearing 11-0 in the pole vault, while the other McCool scorers were Carson McDonald in the 400 (57.49, fifth) and Jayden Fuehrer in the 60-meter hurdles (10.13, fifth)

Team Scores – Girls

1. Bishop Neumann, 100; 2. Conestoga, 66; 3. Grand Island Central Catholic, 55; 4. McCool Junction, 51; 5. Louisville, 35; 6. Cornerstone Christian, 33; 7. Tri County, 31; 8. Raymond Central, 19; 9. Sutton, 17; 10. Johnson County Central, 14; 11. Wilber-Clatonia, 7; 12. Twin River, 6

Team Scores – Boys

1. Bishop Neumann, 92; 2. McCool Junction 67; 3. Cornerstone Christian, 56; 4. Wilber-Clatonia, 49; 5. Grand Island Central Catholic, 44; 6. Raymond Central, 28; 7. Johnson County Central, 22; 8. Louisville, 21; 9. Tri County, 20; 10. Sutton, 19; 11. Conestoga, 10; 12. Twin Rive