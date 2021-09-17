Mustangs of McCool beat Santee 75-21 in six-man football

MCCOOL JUNCTION – The McCool Junction Mustangs scored three offensive touchdowns in the first quarter, and the longest drive of the three was about 34 yards.

The McCool defense shut down the Santee Warrior offense and only allowed one first down in four possessions as they built a 30-0 first quarter lead en route to a 75-21 win in six-man gridiron action Friday.

The game had originally been schedule for week 1, but Santee was unable to play that week due to issues with the COVID-19 virus.

Last week the Mustangs saw a 14-game win string snapped at Pawnee City 72-44.

McCool Junction scored the first three times they touched the ball as Chase Wilkinson scored on a 20 yard run, then made a connection to Trenton Naber on a short pass.

In between the three offensive scoring drives, Doniphan Tritt recovered a Santee fumble in the end zone to make it 22-0.

The Mustangs would add a 17 yard strike from Wilkinson to Trevor Vodicka to cap the first quarter scoring.

Santee got on the board with 9:11 showing on the clock in the second quarter as senior quarterback Romeo White hit 6-4 junior Austyn Saul on a 25 yard pass to make it 30-7.