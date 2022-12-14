Mustangs living up to preseason D2 No. 10 ranking

GRAND ISLAND – The McCool Junction Mustangs continued their torrid scoring pace on Tuesday night as they blasted the Heartland Lutheran Red Hornets 71-12 in girls non-conference basketball in Grand Island.

McCool Junction is averaging 63.5 points per game. Junior McKenna Yates came in averaging 26 points per game and hit that average right on the mark with 26 on Tuesday night.

The junior was 11 of 22 from the field and 4 of 11 on 3-point shots. Another junior, Bri Stutzman, put up 11 points and was 3 of 7 on 3-pointers as the Mustangs finished 8 of 20 overall. Right behind Yates in scoring was junior Shelby Bandt who finished with 17 points on 8 of 15 shooting from the field.

McCool Junction led 16-5 at the end of the first quarter and continued to pour it on as they outscored the Red Hornets 19-5 in the second and led 35-10 at the break.

The Mustangs were 31 of 66 from the field for 47% and hit 7 of 14 free throws.

Another junior, Sara Weisheit, led the board work with 12 rebounds and six points, while Yates led the way with six assists and Stutzman had six steals.

No team or individual stats were available for the Red Hornets who dropped to 0-3.

McCool Junction will take on the Shelby-Rising Huskies on Friday night in Shelby.

McCool Junction (4-0) 16 19 19 17-71

Heartland Lutheran (0-3) 5 5 2 0-12