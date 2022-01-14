Mustangs keep Dragon boys in the winless column

MCCOOL JUNCTION – The Deshler Dragons came into Friday night’s non-conference matchup at McCool Junction winless on the year.

The Mustangs kept that Dragon streak alive when they went up a notch on defense in the second quarter and turned a three-point first quarter lead into a comfortable 33-17 halftime lead.

McCool Junction continued to build on their lead in the second half and cruised to the 57-39 win to move to 6-5.

Deshler put together a few mini scoring runs in the third quarter, but the Mustangs had a balanced attack with both Isaac Stark and freshman Mapieu Kuochinin scoring 14 and Jake Hoarty chipping in with 12.

The Dragons were led in scoring by Gavin Nash with 15 as he took game-high honors for the Dragons.

The Mustangs also made their living at the free throw line where they outscored the Dragons 16-1. They were 16 of 24 and Deshler just 1 of 4.

McCool Junction was 19 of 42 from the field and connected on 3 of 6 3-point attempts.

Deshler finished 15 of 38 and put 23 3-pointers. Eight of them found the bottom of the net for just under 33%.