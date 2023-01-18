Mustangs improve to 9-4 with 58-44 win over BDS

MCCOOL JUNCTION – The McCool Junction boys’ basketball team started the season with a lot of questions.

The Mustangs are still a young team under new leadership and still looking for an identity.

On Tuesday night the Mustangs gave a little glimpse of what is to come as they pulled away in the second half and posted the 58-44 win over the BDS Eagles in Crossroads Conference regular season action.

McCool Junction will be the No. 4 seed at the upcoming CRC Tournament scheduled to open Saturday, January 21 at the York City Auditorium, and BDS is the No. 5 seed. A potential rematch looms on Tuesday, January 24 if both teams win their first round games.

On Tuesday night, the Mustangs led 10-7 at the end of the first quarter and 20-18 at the break.

The game was still in question as the two teams went to the fourth quarter with the hosts up 42-36, but a 17-8 run by the Mustangs over the final eight minutes gave McCool a huge win.

McCool Junction placed three players in double figures as junior Ryland Garretson led the scoring with 17 points and freshman Carson McDonald and sophomore Mapieu Kuochinin added 14 points each.

The hosts were 21 of 52 from the field for 40%, but struggled on 3-point attempts with just 2 of 14 falling. The Mustangs were solid at the line as they went 14 of 18.

The team produced 32 rebounds with Garretson leading the way with nine and both McDonald and Kouchinin grabbing six each. Garretson also added five steals while senior Trenton Neville had five assists.

No team or individual stats were available for the BDS Eagles.

McCool Junction will take on the CRC Tournament No. 1 seed tonight in Osceola.

BDS (8-7) 7 11 18 8-44

MCJ (9-4) 10 10 21 17-58