McCool Junction and Heartland both took to the volleyball court Tuesday evening. The Mustangs dropped a pair of matches at the BDS tri to the host Eagles (25-12, 25-8) and Dorchester (25-10, 25-14). The Huskies battled but came up on the short end of the stick in an SNC tilt at David City as the Scouts prevailed in four sets, 25-18, 18-25, 25-15, 25-17.