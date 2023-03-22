MCCOOL JUNCTION – The McCool Junction boys track and field team welcomed Crossroads Conference rivals Hampton and Exeter-Milligan to town for a triangular Wednesday afternoon, and all three schools saw some success.

The host Mustangs turned in strong outings across the board, picking up victories in 15 events, but no official team scores were kept.

Trent Naber took gold for McCool in the high jump after clearing 5-8, while teammate Ryland Garretson also passed 5-8 and finished in second. In the throws, Alex Morner notched a pair of Mustang wins, hurling the discus 113-5 and the shot put 38-1.

It was a 1-2-3 finish for the hosts in the triple jump; John Harig (34-6) led the way followed by Bryson Plock (33-10½) and Carson McDonald (33-8½). Trent Neville (53.86) and McDonald (58.65) logged a 1-2 finish in the 400, the first of three individual titles for Neville on the day.

Neville also swept the distance races after crossing the tape in 5:11.73 in the 1600 and 10:53.60 in the 3200; Mustangs teammate Luke Brugger took silver in both events with times of 5:11.74 and 11:00.74, respectively.

Ryland Garretson notched two wins in the sprints, clocking in at 11.50 seconds in the 100 and 23.84 seconds in the 200. The 110-meter and 300-meter hurdles also went to the Mustangs as Jayden Fuehrer logged the winning time in each at 18.60 and 46.65 seconds.

Trenton Orlando tallied another McCool win in the 800 (2:15.87), and the Mustangs swept each of the 4x100, 4x400 and 4x800 relays.

The two event titles that didn’t go to the Mustangs belonged to Exeter-Milligan. The T-Wolves’ Carver Kanode took gold in the long jump with a leap of 18-3¼; he also finished second in the pole vault behind teammate Tyler Due, who cleared 12 feet.

Hampton did not win any events, but the Hawks did notch a slew of silver medals from Korbin Stump in the discus (93-8) and shot put (35-6), Jack Bullis in the sprints (12.08 in the 100, 24.88 in the 200) and the 4x100 relay (50.31).

Event winners and runner-ups

High Jump – 1. Trent Naber, MCJ, 5-8; 2. Ryland Garretson, MCJ, 5-8

Triple Jump – 1. John Harig, MCJ, 34-6; 2. Bryson Plock, MCJ, 33-10½

Long Jump – 1. Carver Kanode, EM, 18-3¼; 2. Ryland Garretson, MCJ, 17-3½

Discus – 1. Alex Morner, MCJ, 113-5; 2. Korbin Stump, HAM, 93-8

Shot Put – 1. Alex Morner, MCJ, 38-1; 2. Korbin Stump, HAM, 35-6

110 Hurdles – 1. Jayden Fuehrer, MCJ, 18.60; 2. Bryson Plock, MCJ, 21.86

300 Hurdles – 1. Jayden Fuehrer, MCJ, 46.65; 2. Tyler Due, EM, 46.82

100 – 1. Ryland Garretson, MCJ, 11.50; 2. Jack Bullis, HAM, 12.08

200 – 1. Ryland Garretson, MCJ, 23.84; 2. Jack Bullis, HAM, 24.88

400 – 1. Trent Neville, MCJ, 53.86; 2. Carson McDonald, MCJ, 58.64

800 – 1. Trenton Orlando, MCJ, 2:15.87; 2. Alex Morner, MCJ, 2:27.69

3200 – 1. Trent Neville, MCJ, 10:53.60; 2. Luke Brugger, MCJ, 11:00.74

4x100 – 1. MCJ ‘A,’ 50.09; 2. Hampton ‘A,’ 50.31

4x400 – 1. MCJ ‘A,’ 4:06.15; 2. MCJ ‘B,’ 4:27.02

4x800 – 1. MCJ, 13:02.31