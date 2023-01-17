Mustangs hold on for upset of D1 No. 8 BDS

MCCOOL JUNCTION — The McCool Junction Mustangs defense was the difference in Tuesday night’s game against the BDS Eagles.

With the game tied at 19-19 at the half the Mustangs defense forced eight third quarter turnovers and the Mustangs offense went on a 19-6 run to open a 38-25 lead through three quarters.

But BDS senior JessaLynn Hudson led a strong fourth quarter comeback as the Eagles cut the McCool Junction lead from 13 to three points in the fourth quarter before the Mustangs held on for the 49-44 win in a key CRC regular season matchup.

BDS is the No. 1 seed in the CRC Tournament, which starts Saturday in York. The Mustangs are No. 3 and Tuesday night’s game could well have been a preview to the championship game.

In the third quarter junior McKenna Yates scored 12 of her team-high 22 points. The only other Mustang in double figures was Briann Stutzman with 12 and Shelby Bandt added nine.

A huge factor in the fourth quarter was the Mustangs ability to hit the offensive boards. On one trip down the floor the Mustangs corralled five offensive rebounds and was able to use up a lot of the clock creating several more offensive opportunities.

Down 13 to start the fourth quarter, Hudson scored 13 of her game-high 24 points and willed the Eagles back into the game.

With the score 47-44 and BDS with the ball under 18 seconds to play, the Eagles committed their 23rd turnover and Stutzman hit two free throws to ice the game for the Mustangs.

BDS finished 16 of 37 from the field and that included 2 of 11 on 3-point shots. They were 10 of 13 at the free throw line and held a 30-24 rebounding advantage.

MCJ finished 19 of 49, 5 of 20 on threes and 6 of 11 at the free throw stripe. They committed just 11 turnovers.

McCool Junction is scheduled to travel to Osceola on Thursday.

BDS (12-3) 10 9 6 19-44

McCool JCT (10-2) 4 15 19 11-49