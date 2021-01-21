Mustangs head to CRC Tournament on winning note

OSCEOLA-The McCool Junction girls basketball team improved to 10-4 on Thursday night with a 47-36 win over the Osceola Bulldogs in CRC regular season action.

The Mustangs used a 24-13 first half run to record their 10th win of the season and built their lead to as many as 15 in the second half.

The Bulldogs were able to match the Mustangs on the scoreboard in the second, primarily behind a 36-26 advantage on the glass and of those 36 rebounds the Bulldogs were pushing 15 offensive boards.

McCool Junction freshman McKenna Yates and senior Olivia Johnson who finished with 15 and 14 points respectively and they keyed the first half scoring run.

The Mustangs led 17-7 at the end of the first quarter and added a point to their lead with a 7-6 run in the second quarter.

Osceola had their chances in the second half, but just could not protect the basketball against the Mustangs pressure.

Osceola junior Sadie Sunday who did not score in the first half led the Bulldogs with all 11 of her points over the final two quarters.

McCool Junction was 20 of 55 from the field and that included 4 of 15 on three-point shots. The Mustangs were just 3 of 10 at the foul stripe.