Mustangs gallop past Cardinals on volleyball court

MCCOOL JUNCTION – In what has been a difficult 2021 season, the McCool Junction volleyball team welcomed the Harvard Cardinals to town Thursday night seeking a spark.

The Mustangs entered Thursday’s match 2-11 and often struggled during a four-match losing streak, but they flipped the script against the one-win Cardinals.

Harvard scored the match’s first two points, but from there it was all McCool Junction. The Mustangs promptly flexed their muscles and ripped of a 22-0 run to cruise to a 25-4 win in the opening set. McCool Junction rolled from there, taking the second set 25-8 and the third 25-10 to break out the brooms.

“I was very pleased with how our girls played together and got a win,” Mustangs head coach Dave Stahr said. “We really needed a win badly and to have a good win like this tonight.”

After the Cardinals claimed the first two points of the match, McCool Junction scored a point and sent Brooke Schulz to the service line. The junior stayed there for the next 22 points as the Mustangs ripped off a dominant run to seize control of the match.