Mustangs edge Ainsworth for Class D State XC title

KEARNEY - Earlier in the week McCool Junction Cross Country head coach Ryan Underwood said the weather forecast for the State Cross Country Championship planned for Friday had crossed his mind.
After his girls’ team edged out three time defending state champion Ainsworth by a single point in Class D, Underwood may be hoping for cold weather all the time.
The McCool Junction boys also finished in the top five with 69 points for a fifth place effort.
Led by sophomore Payton Gerken’s 12th place effort in a time of 20:42.24, the Mustangs scored 41 points and Ainsworth came in with 42.
McCool Junction has been one of the most consistent teams over the past few years with three third place finishes and one fourth place since 2016 at the Kearney Country Club.
Bringing home 19th place in the overall standings was Alyssa Plock with a time of 21:00.19 and rounding out the three runners who scored for the Mustangs was freshman McKenna Yates with a time of 21:22.67 for 24th place.
This year in Class D only the top three runners were counted in the team scoring, in years past it was the top four.
Rounding out the McCool Junction runners was senior Sara Vodicka with a time of 23:08.11 and freshman Sara Weisheit with a clocking of 25:45.08.
“We’re so excited that we were able to break through and win a state championship. Our girls have been knocking on the door the last four years. The competition is just so tough. Year in and year out Ainsworth has been winning championships,” said Underwood. “Teams like Bloomfield-Wausa and Ravenna have also had strong teams the last few years. We have so much respect for those teams so we knew our work was cut out for us today. It always is when you compete for championships.”
Underwood said that after looking at district results and times last week, he felt that the girls had a good chance, but that was all on paper.
“Based off of district performances we would have been the champion if state had been run next week. While that is totally hypothetical, I wondered whether or not I should show that to our girls. I thought it could backfire and put some pressure on them and that made me hesitant. I also thought it could go to their heads a bit and make them relax,” explained Underwood. “However, I decided to go ahead and show them because I wanted them to know that we were really in the thick of things. We discussed how the district projection was totally hypothetical and that three-time defending champion Ainsworth would not give up their reign easily. Yet, I felt good about our discussions leading up to state this week. We knew that teams would perform better at state than they did at districts so we were going to have to really be on our A game.”
“Our girls really finished strong in October. After finishing second at UNK to Ravenna, we really found our groove and showed great improvement through October. Our girls were undefeated in October by winning the McCool Invite, Districts and now State,” Underwood added. “We are super excited to win this championship for all of our alumni (some of who were in attendance) who helped build our program, school, community and fans. We are so excited to bring this championship home.”
The McCool boys came in off a third place effort at districts and even then Underwood felt that the team could challenge for as high as third place in the team race.
“We are really excited that our boys cracked the top five for us today. This was the second highest finish at state in our boys' program history behind a fourth place finish in 2010. We were within one point of tying that finish as defending champion Axtell edged us out by one-point for fourth,” said Underwood.
McCool Junction’s only medalist was senior Tyler Neville with a 10th place overall finish and in doing so became the second two-time medal winner for the boys at McCool.
“Today, Tyler Neville became the second runner in our program's history to become a two-time medal winner at the state cross country meet. He followed up his 15th place finish last year with a top 10 finish today. Tyler found the going tough early on in the race as he got boxed in a bit and got out a little slower than he typically does,” Underwood explained. “Most of his starts this year have been in the 5:20s and he was all the way back at 5:37. Yet he more than made up for it with his finishing mile. His per mile pace for that was 1.1 miles was 5:21.7. His time was the second fastest performance in course history for our guys, finishing narrowly behind 2004 graduate Ben Underwood for the Mustang fastest time in course history.”
The rest of the team’s scores came from junior Jacob Brugger who finished 39th with a time of 18:27.10 and Luke Brugger, a freshman who was clocked at 19:14.0.
Rounding out all the McCool Junction runners was junior Ian Stahr at 80th with a time of 19:21.4 and Trenton Neville finished with a time of 20:23.8.
“Overall this was a great ending to a great season for our boys,” said Underwood. “We are very excited to have cracked the top five.”
Centennial’s Madison Brandenburgh finished 78th her freshman season and on Friday the sophomore came across the tape in 22:10.6 and finished 49th.
Fillmore Central’s Garrett Nichols, a senior finished in 22nd place with a time of 18:02.6 and his teammate Conner Nun, also a senior was 82nd with a time of 19:21.8.
Girls Team Scoring- Top 5
1.McCool Junction 41; 2.Ainsworth 42; 3.Bloomfield-Wausa 47; 4.North Central 57; 5.Ravenna 57.
Boys team scoring- Top 5
1. Aquinas 14; 2.Norfolk Catholic 19; 3.Freeman 61; 4.Axtell 68; 5.McCool Junction 69.
