Mustangs edge Ainsworth for Class D State XC title

“We’re so excited that we were able to break through and win a state championship. Our girls have been knocking on the door the last four years. The competition is just so tough. Year in and year out Ainsworth has been winning championships,” said Underwood. “Teams like Bloomfield-Wausa and Ravenna have also had strong teams the last few years. We have so much respect for those teams so we knew our work was cut out for us today. It always is when you compete for championships.”

“Based off of district performances we would have been the champion if state had been run next week. While that is totally hypothetical, I wondered whether or not I should show that to our girls. I thought it could backfire and put some pressure on them and that made me hesitant. I also thought it could go to their heads a bit and make them relax,” explained Underwood. “However, I decided to go ahead and show them because I wanted them to know that we were really in the thick of things. We discussed how the district projection was totally hypothetical and that three-time defending champion Ainsworth would not give up their reign easily. Yet, I felt good about our discussions leading up to state this week. We knew that teams would perform better at state than they did at districts so we were going to have to really be on our A game.”