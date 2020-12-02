Mustangs dominate D6 District 2 selections

MCCOOL JUNCTION-The 2020 Six-Man State Champion McCool Junction Mustangs had 12 players selected to the all-district team when player selections were announced earlier in the week.
The Hampton Hawks had four players tabbed all-district.
Both Dorchester and Parkview Christian had nine athletes selected and Heartland Lutheran joined the Hawks with four.
McCool Junction senior Owen McDonald was the only Mustang player selected for two positions as he was first team offense running back and place kicker. McDonald finished up the season with 2,032 yard rushing and 48 touchdowns, including eight in the championship win over the Sterling Jets. McDonald averaged 184.7 yards per game on the ground.
The senior placekicker attempted 110 PATs and made good on 109 of them.
The Mustangs had two other players picked for the first team offense as they were senior Bradley Lewis and junior Gage Rhodes.
Mustangs quarterback Jonah Barrow who completed 25 of 40 passes for 498 yards was a second team pick and earning honorable mention on offense was junior running back Dylan Rieken and junior end Trevor Vodicka.
On defense the Mustangs who allowed opponents to score under 14 points per game had four players tabbed all-district first team. Senior Kaeden Bristol had 64 tackles over the course of the season; junior defensive back Chase Wilkinson had 59 tackles and was tied for second on the team with five interceptions and led the team in fumble recoveries with four.
Senior end Patrick Dietz had 50 stops and defensive lineman Kaden Kirkpatrick ended his high school career with 38 stops and tied with Dietz on the team for sacks with five.
Senior Corbin Brown and freshman defensive back Rylan Garretson who was the Mustangs leader with seven interceptions were both second team defense picks.
Hampton’s Drake Schafer earned first team all-district punter and he was honorable mention on defense.
Three other Hawks selected included; senior running back Andrew Adams and Ty Capek, a senior end to the second team offense, while junior center Tyler Wolinski was honorable mention on offense.
