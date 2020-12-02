Mustangs dominate D6 District 2 selections

MCCOOL JUNCTION-The 2020 Six-Man State Champion McCool Junction Mustangs had 12 players selected to the all-district team when player selections were announced earlier in the week.

The Hampton Hawks had four players tabbed all-district.

Both Dorchester and Parkview Christian had nine athletes selected and Heartland Lutheran joined the Hawks with four.

McCool Junction senior Owen McDonald was the only Mustang player selected for two positions as he was first team offense running back and place kicker. McDonald finished up the season with 2,032 yard rushing and 48 touchdowns, including eight in the championship win over the Sterling Jets. McDonald averaged 184.7 yards per game on the ground.

The senior placekicker attempted 110 PATs and made good on 109 of them.

The Mustangs had two other players picked for the first team offense as they were senior Bradley Lewis and junior Gage Rhodes.

Mustangs quarterback Jonah Barrow who completed 25 of 40 passes for 498 yards was a second team pick and earning honorable mention on offense was junior running back Dylan Rieken and junior end Trevor Vodicka.