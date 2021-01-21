Mustangs Dietz and Neville spark fourth quarter run

OSCEOLA- McCool Junction erased a four-point Osceola lead with an 8-0 run to open the final eight minutes and never looked back as the Mustangs pulled away for the 58-47 win in boys CRC action on Thursday night.
In the third quarter the Osceola Bulldogs used the offensive glass to turn second and third chances into points as they led 39-35.
But the tide changed quickly in the fourth quarter as the Mustangs went on the 8-0 run and opened a 43-39 lead.
Things continued to spiral downward for the Bulldogs as they were just 3 of 12 from the field over the final quarter and could not stop the inside game of 6-foot 4 inch Patrick Dietz who scored eight of his 12 points in the quarter.
From the outside it was senior Tyler Neville who finished the night with a team high 23 points, 14 of those coming in the fourth quarter.
Osceola led at the end of the first quarter 14-12, but the Mustangs reversed that scoring stat and tied the game at 26-26 through two quarters.
Osceola sophomore Isaiah Zelasney was on a roll in the first half as he scored 19 of his game high 29 points. In the second half the Mustangs were able to slow him down as four of his 10 second half points came from the line.
Along with Dietz and Neville, senior Owen McDonald added 11 points and Kaden Kirkpatrick kicked in six.
The Mustangs finished 23 of 47 from the field and 4 of 12 on three-point shots with Neville hitting three of the four, two in the fourth quarter.
McCool Junction was 8 of 15 at the foul line.
Osceola finished up 15 of 48 from the field and that number included 3 of 12 on 3-point shots.
The Bulldogs were 14 of 22 at the foul stripe.
Osceola held a slight 36-33 rebounding advantage and both teams committed 10 turnovers.
McCool Junction will open CRC Tournament action on Tuesday, January 26.
Site and time to be determined after the first round.
McCool Junction (10-3) 12 14 9 23-58
Osceola (11-4) 14 12 13 8-47
MCJ (58)-Neville 23, McDonald 11, Wilkinson 4, Stark 2, Kirkpatrick 6, Dietz 12. Totals-23-47 (4-12) 8-15-58.
OSC (47)-Zelasney 29, Rathjen 1, Urban 6, Gustafson 6, Girard 5. Totals-15-48 (3-12) 14-22-47.