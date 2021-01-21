Mustangs Dietz and Neville spark fourth quarter run

OSCEOLA- McCool Junction erased a four-point Osceola lead with an 8-0 run to open the final eight minutes and never looked back as the Mustangs pulled away for the 58-47 win in boys CRC action on Thursday night.

In the third quarter the Osceola Bulldogs used the offensive glass to turn second and third chances into points as they led 39-35.

But the tide changed quickly in the fourth quarter as the Mustangs went on the 8-0 run and opened a 43-39 lead.

Things continued to spiral downward for the Bulldogs as they were just 3 of 12 from the field over the final quarter and could not stop the inside game of 6-foot 4 inch Patrick Dietz who scored eight of his 12 points in the quarter.

From the outside it was senior Tyler Neville who finished the night with a team high 23 points, 14 of those coming in the fourth quarter.

Osceola led at the end of the first quarter 14-12, but the Mustangs reversed that scoring stat and tied the game at 26-26 through two quarters.

Osceola sophomore Isaiah Zelasney was on a roll in the first half as he scored 19 of his game high 29 points. In the second half the Mustangs were able to slow him down as four of his 10 second half points came from the line.