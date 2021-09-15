Mustangs, Cougars have opposite outcomes in volleyball tri

MCCOOL JUNCTION – The McCool Junction Mustangs and Cross County Cougars competed at the Mustangs’ home volleyball tri Tuesday night. The hosts dropped both of their matches, while Cross County swept McCool Junction and Heartland Lutheran.
Heartland Lutheran 2, McCool Junction 0
The Red Hornets took the opening set 25-22 and then closed the door on the Mustangs with a 25-16 win in the second set. McCool Junction finished with 10 kills for the match, led by three apiece from junior Brooke Schulz and sophomore Kaeli Meehan. Freshman Josey Vodicka added two kills on just two attempts.
Freshman Bailey Hall led McCool Junction at the service line with a pair of aces as the Mustangs finished with five for the match. Sophomore Shelby Tritt dominated at the net with five blocks, while Schulz posted a team-high four digs and sophomore Briann Stutzman led the Mustangs with five assists.
Cross County 2, Heartland Lutheran 0
The Cougars crushed Heartland Lutheran 25-10, 25-9 in an easy sweep. Sophomore Lilly Peterson hammered a team-high nine kills while senior Chloe Sandell crushed four and junior Bren Lemburg added three to pair with a team-high two service aces, six assists and four digs.
Lemburg, Peterson and freshman Bricelynn Larson each tallied a block, while senior Josi Noble posted a team-high 13 digs.
Junior Jayden Fellows added five digs and an ace as Cross Country finished with five aces for the match. Sophomore Shyanne Anderson tallied a team-high nine assists to go with two digs.
Cross County 2, McCool Junction 0
The Cougars closed the night with an easy sweep of the Mustangs 25-12, 25-7. Schulz led McCool Junction with two kills as the Mustangs notched just three kills for the match.
Peterson, Fellows and Sandell each hammered five kills to lead Cross County, while Lemberg added four and Larson had three. Lemberg posted a team-high seven assists, just ahead of Anderson’s six and senior Brexton Lundstrom’s four.
Anderson crushed five service aces as the Cougars finished with 12 for the match. Lundstrom and Peterson notched two aces apiece, while Noble, Lemburg and Larson each had had one.
Anderson also notched a team-high seven digs, while Lemburg and Fellows added four and Peterson recorded three.
Cross County improved to 4-2 on the year, while McCool Junction dropped to 2-11.