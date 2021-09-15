Mustangs, Cougars have opposite outcomes in volleyball tri

MCCOOL JUNCTION – The McCool Junction Mustangs and Cross County Cougars competed at the Mustangs’ home volleyball tri Tuesday night. The hosts dropped both of their matches, while Cross County swept McCool Junction and Heartland Lutheran.

Heartland Lutheran 2, McCool Junction 0

The Red Hornets took the opening set 25-22 and then closed the door on the Mustangs with a 25-16 win in the second set. McCool Junction finished with 10 kills for the match, led by three apiece from junior Brooke Schulz and sophomore Kaeli Meehan. Freshman Josey Vodicka added two kills on just two attempts.

Freshman Bailey Hall led McCool Junction at the service line with a pair of aces as the Mustangs finished with five for the match. Sophomore Shelby Tritt dominated at the net with five blocks, while Schulz posted a team-high four digs and sophomore Briann Stutzman led the Mustangs with five assists.

Cross County 2, Heartland Lutheran 0

The Cougars crushed Heartland Lutheran 25-10, 25-9 in an easy sweep. Sophomore Lilly Peterson hammered a team-high nine kills while senior Chloe Sandell crushed four and junior Bren Lemburg added three to pair with a team-high two service aces, six assists and four digs.