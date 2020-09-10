 Skip to main content
Mustangs come up short in thriller at Deshler
Mustangs come up short in thriller at Deshler

Stahr

McCool Junction head coach Dave Stahr, left, and assistant coach Melanie Baxa go over game plans before the Mustangs’ match with Hampton last week. The Mustangs dropped a thriller in Deshler on Tuesday night by the final score of 3-2.

 News-Times file photo

DESHLER – The Deshler Dragons used a balanced attack to fight back from a 2-1 deficit on Tuesday night and down the visiting McCool Junction Mustangs, 3-2, in prep non-conference volleyball action.

Deshler (3-3) lost the first and third set 26-24 and 25-16, respectively, but did pick up a 25-16 win in the second.

Down 2-1, the host Dragons reeled off a 25-17 win in the fourth and force a fifth set they won 15-9.

The Dragons had 40 kills in the match with senior Jenna Lemke leading the team with 11, while both senior Leah Dlouhy and junior Paiton Nash both chipped in with 10. The Dragons were 208 of 229 on their attacks during the win.

Junior Makinna Peterson was solid at the net with eight blocks in the match of the 11 recorded by the hosts.

On the defensive side of the ball the Dragons got 25 digs from senior Trinity Schardt, 18 from junior Brenna Dubbert and 17 apiece from Lemke and Alexis Holtzen, who also led the team with four ace serves.

The offense was set up by Dubbert, who had a team-high 20 set assists.

No McCool Junction stats for either individual or team were available.

The Mustangs will be back in action tonight as they are in Meridian with the Exeter-Milligan Timberwolves and the host Mustangs for Crossroads Conference triangular action.

