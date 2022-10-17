Mustangs close out tough season with 70-22 loss to Sandy Creek

MCCOOL JUNCTION – The Sandy Creek Cougars took a 14-0 lead at the end of the first quarter and then blitzed the Mustangs with a 42-14 scoring advantage in the second quarter on their way to a 70-22 win on Friday night in D1-8 district action.

The Cougars got a Drake Lally 24-yard run and a 55-yard interception return by Jacob Petr in the first quarter.

In the second, Sandy Creek scored on two Lally runs covering 6 and 19 yards and a team safety. Petr also hauled in a 34-yard pass from Shaw.

McCool Junction got on the scoreboard when Mason Strope scored on a 32-yard pass from Carson McDonald to cut the Cougar lead to 22-6, but before the hosts would score again the lead had ballooned to 38-14.

The Mustangs’ second score of the game was a McDonald to Trenton Orlando pass covering 43 yards.

The final McCool score of the game was a McDonald 53- yard run in the third quarter.

McCool finished with 135 yards rushing on 32 attempts and also had 136 yards passing as McDonald was 8 of 16 with one interception and two scores.

Sandy Creek ran the ball for 245 yards on 31 attempts and they were 4 of 5 passing for 96 yards for a total offense of 341 yards.

On defense, Ryland Garretson led the way with 13 tackles, Doniphan Bandt had nine and Ja Soukup eight. Orlando and Naber each had one fumble recovery.

Sandy Creek (5-3) 14 42 8 8-70

McCool JCT (0-8) 0 14 8 0-22