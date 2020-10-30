Mustangs challenged early, but pull away from Parkview Christian

MCCOOL JUNCTION-McCool Junction head coach Jarrod Weiss called Friday afternoon's Six-Man State Playoff game with Parkview Christian a little scary.

McCool Junction had won the regular season match-up 78-12, but Weiss knew that the Patriots were not just coming here to lie down.

After the two teams exchanged a pair of touchdowns over the first 3 minutes and 57 seconds, the No. 1 rated team in Six-Man pulled away for the 81-24 win to improve to 8-0. Parkview Christian sees their season end with a 5-4 record.

On the opening kickoff, McCool Junction senior Owen McDonald took the kickoff back 75 yards for a 6-0 lead just 11 seconds into the game.

But Parkview responded as they took the ball 75 yards down the field and culminated the drive with a 15 yard scoring toss from quarterback Tevin Godwin to senior Isiah Neal and the game was tied at 6-6 with 6:48 left in the first.

The Mustangs scored on their first play from scrimmage when McDonald got the second of his five touchdowns on a 46 yard run, but again the Patriots wasted little time in answering as Godwin connected with Neal on a 60 yard score with 6:07 to play and after the PAT failed the Patriots only trailed 13-12.