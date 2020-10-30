Mustangs challenged early, but pull away from Parkview Christian

MCCOOL JUNCTION-McCool Junction head coach Jarrod Weiss called Friday afternoon's Six-Man State Playoff game with Parkview Christian a little scary.
McCool Junction had won the regular season match-up 78-12, but Weiss knew that the Patriots were not just coming here to lie down.
After the two teams exchanged a pair of touchdowns over the first 3 minutes and 57 seconds, the No. 1 rated team in Six-Man pulled away for the 81-24 win to improve to 8-0. Parkview Christian sees their season end with a 5-4 record.
On the opening kickoff, McCool Junction senior Owen McDonald took the kickoff back 75 yards for a 6-0 lead just 11 seconds into the game.
But Parkview responded as they took the ball 75 yards down the field and culminated the drive with a 15 yard scoring toss from quarterback Tevin Godwin to senior Isiah Neal and the game was tied at 6-6 with 6:48 left in the first.
The Mustangs scored on their first play from scrimmage when McDonald got the second of his five touchdowns on a 46 yard run, but again the Patriots wasted little time in answering as Godwin connected with Neal on a 60 yard score with 6:07 to play and after the PAT failed the Patriots only trailed 13-12.
“They came out and they punched us in the mouth and I knew that coming in, they weren’t going to come in here and just lie down. I thought we didn’t tackle very well and gave up a couple of touchdowns, but credit to them. I told the boys at halftime that did us good to have something like that happen to us,” said Weiss. “We needed a little bit of adversity in the game, but as the game wore on we played a lot better.”
McDonald scored on a 25 yard pass play from quarterback Jonah Barrow with 9:37 to play in the first half, and less than two minutes later, Barrow ran the ball in from 10-yards out to make it 37-12.
The Mustangs added a third score when Barrow threw his second touchdown, this time a three yard strike to 6-2 275 pound senior Patrick Dietz that brought the halftime score to 53-12 and a running clock the entire second half.
The Mustangs got a lot of players in the game which has been the case all season long.
Parkview opened the third quarter scoring on a 26 yard run by KeShawn Moore, but the Mustangs got a 2 yard run from McDonald and a 15-yard run from Chase Wilkinson who also scored in the first quarter on a 25 yard run. McDonald finished the game with 145 yards on just 10 carries with the five touchdowns.
In the fourth quarter the Mustang’s Ryland Garretson, a 144 pound 5-foot 9 inch senior had two pick-sixes, the first covering 25 yards and the second 75-yards.
“I think our depth is one of the biggest attributes we have this year. We are able to play 11-12 guys during a contest in tight games that will help us down the road whoever we play next,” said Weiss.
The Mustangs ran for 259 yards on 26 rush attempts and added 39 yards passing with two touchdowns for a total offense of 298 yards. Barrow was 4 of 5 passing with the two scores.
Defensively the team was led by Gage Rhodes with 10 tackles and Wilkinson added seven. Garretson had the two interceptions and McDonald also was credited with one interception. Both Brad Lewis and Rhodes had fumble recoveries.
McCool Junction will either host Paxton next Friday or travel to SEM.
“Paxton and SEM went to overtime in a six point game last week so if Paxton wins we are here and if SEM wins we are on the road,” Weiss added. “We got one in the books and they are only going to get a little harder each week.”
Parkview Christian 12 0 12 0-24
McCool JCT 29 24 16 14- 81
