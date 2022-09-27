Mustangs, Broncos and Panthers all compete at UNK

KEARNEY - The University of Nebraska at Kearney cross country invite is the prelude to the big show; the state championships which will take place on the same Kearney Country Club course on Friday, October 21.

A total of 1,692 runners took to the course on Monday and three local teams, Fillmore Central in Class C and Centennial and McCool Junction in Class D, were on hand to get a first-hand look at the layout for later in October.

Class D Boys

Centennial senior Clinton Turnbull had the best overall performance of the day as he was clocked at 17:48.01, good for a seventh place finish overall.

As a team Centennial was seventh with 100 points and just ahead of them were the Mustangs in sixth with 95. The top three in the team race were St. Patrick (25), Nebraska Christian (32) and Franklin in third with 71.

In Class D boys and girls, only the top three runners figured into team scoring.

McCool Junction’s top three were senior Trent Neville in 22nd place with a time of 18:28.85, in 44th was sophomore Jayden Fuehrer with a clocking of 19:10.04 and in 45th was sophomore Joey Pederson who stopped the watch at 19:11.38.

“Today we had a mixed bag of results. Some of our performances were really strong and some of our performers learned some racing lessons today. It was a very productive day in total when looking at those strong performances and the learning opportunities created from what didn't go so well,” said McCool head coach Ryan Underwood. “On the boys side, our top runner Trent Neville got into a major traffic jam early in the race and he had trouble navigating through all of those bodies. Despite his rough start, he still was able to move up well throughout the race and almost crack the top 20, which is admirable. He finished 22nd in 18:28.85. This is only the second time he has run at the UNK invite in his career and he did run 2:24.85 faster at this invite than he did two years ago. Trent has been training very well. I am hopeful he can learn from this race to help him be more successful in our remaining meets.”

Centennial’s Camden Winkelman was 53rd (19:36.87) and in 56th was Matthew Hoops with his time of 19:41.42.

The winning time in Class D boys was turned in by Mason McGreer, a sophomore from Perkins County.

“Weather conditions were ideal for running at the UNK invite and our runners took advantage of it running many personal best times,” commented Broncos head coach Rob Johansen. “Clinton Turnbull ran his best ever on the state meet course finishing seventh in 17:48. He is starting to hit his peak and running really well right now. He is just two seconds off his all-time best on any course.”

Class C Boys

Fillmore Central’s Ashtin Clark, a sophomore, led the Panthers to a 13th place finish in the team race. Class C No. 1 Gothenburg lived up to their hype with a first place effort and 45 points, in second was Fort Calhoun with 66 and rounding out the top three was Arlington with 81.

Hartington-Newcastle senior Carson Noecker blitzed the course with a time of 14:51.00 which was nearly two minutes ahead of second place Carter Hohlen of Lincoln Christian who was clocked at 16:47.87. In third was Platteview’s A. J. Raszler with a time of 16:55.31.

Clark finished 33rd with a clocking of 18:28.64; in 55th was sophomore Cooper Schelkopf (19:00.98); in 108th place was Waylon Rayburn (19:51.40) and in 11th was Austin Wurtz with a time of 19:56.57.

Centennial will compete at the Raymond Central invite later this week and next week on Thursday, October 6, both Centennial and Fillmore Central will be in Fairbury for the Southern Nebraska Conference finals.

McCool Junction will host their invite at Camp Kateri on October 6.