Mustangs boys, girls dominate their own XC invite

MCCOOL JUNCTION – The McCool Junction Mustangs dominated their home cross country invite Thursday, sweeping the team titles in the boys’ and girls’ races.

“We had a really exciting day today,” McCool Junction head coach Ryan Underwood said. “We are ecstatic that both our boys and girls were able to defend our home course and emerge victorious as meet champions. This is a nice little momentum boost for us as we head into the district meet that we will host at Camp Kateri next week.”

Junior Payton Gerken paced the Mustangs in the girls’ race, finishing in 21:14.7 to win the event. She finished more than a minute and a half ahead of runner-up Lacey Schmidt from Deshler.

“Payton won her first meet of the year today and the third meet of her career,” Underwood said. “She has been looking strong over the latter part of this season and I am very excited to see what she can do once our postseason begins next week.”

Junior Jadon Hess also finished in the top three, clocking in at a career-best 21:01.8. Sara Weisheit (17th, 25:53), Carryna Light (20th, 26:57) and Alannah Rutten (27th, 29:23) rounded out the Mustangs’ lineup.