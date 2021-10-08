Mustangs boys, girls dominate their own XC invite

MCCOOL JUNCTION – The McCool Junction Mustangs dominated their home cross country invite Thursday, sweeping the team titles in the boys’ and girls’ races.
“We had a really exciting day today,” McCool Junction head coach Ryan Underwood said. “We are ecstatic that both our boys and girls were able to defend our home course and emerge victorious as meet champions. This is a nice little momentum boost for us as we head into the district meet that we will host at Camp Kateri next week.”
Junior Payton Gerken paced the Mustangs in the girls’ race, finishing in 21:14.7 to win the event. She finished more than a minute and a half ahead of runner-up Lacey Schmidt from Deshler.
“Payton won her first meet of the year today and the third meet of her career,” Underwood said. “She has been looking strong over the latter part of this season and I am very excited to see what she can do once our postseason begins next week.”
Junior Jadon Hess also finished in the top three, clocking in at a career-best 21:01.8. Sara Weisheit (17th, 25:53), Carryna Light (20th, 26:57) and Alannah Rutten (27th, 29:23) rounded out the Mustangs’ lineup.
“Overall our girls ran a really strong race to edge out conference foe East Butler for the meet win,” Underwood said. “Next week we will have our hands full in attempting to earn a state qualification. It will be exciting to see how we respond as the stakes get a bit higher.”
McCool Junction dominated the boys’ race, landing four of the top eight finishers and placing five runners in the top 15. Junior Trent Neville finished in 17:54.4 to finish atop the individual standings.
“Trent ran a career 5k personal best by six seconds today to win his second meet of the year and his career,” Underwood said. “Trent battled Wes Havelka of Freeman for the better part of the first 4400 meters of the race. At around that 4400-meter mark, Trent put a good surge in and was able to gap Havelka a bit.”
Behind Neville and Havelka, brothers Jake and Luke Brugger finished third and fourth, respectively. The senior Jake clocked in at 18:43.7, while the sophomore Luke ran a 19:08.2. Freshman Joey Pedersen and senior Harry Yunevich also both found a spot on the podium. Pederson ran a 19:30 to finish eighth while Yunevich placed 14th with a time of 20:30.
“While we will enjoy our victory today, we are also quite aware of the challenges we have looming on the horizon,” Underwood said. “We will have some stern competition next week at districts when teams like Cornerstone Christian (Bellevue) and Tri-County come to Camp Kateri. We need to get ready this week to be on our A game next Thursday.”