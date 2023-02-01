Mustangs blast East Butler 56-13

MCCOOL JUNCTION – Fresh off their first Crossroads Conference tournament championship since 2000, the McCool Junction Mustang girls basketball team was back at work Tuesday night.

The Mustangs hit the East Butler Tigers with a 23-2 haymaker in the first quarter and went on to the 56-13 win to improve to 17-2 on the year.

The Mustangs led 40-6 at the half and despite not scoring in the fourth quarter were never in jeopardy in the win.

Juniors McKenna Yates and Briann Stutzman led the scoring with 16 and 14 points respectively, while another junior, Kaeli Meehan, added nine. Shelby Bandt had six points and 15 rebounds in the win.

The Mustangs were 20 of 54 from the field for 37% and 8 of 24 on 3-point shots for 33%. They were a crisp 80% from the line hitting 8 of 10 chances.

Yates led the team with five assists while Stutzman recorded five steals.

The Mustangs (17-2) and No. 8 in the current D2 rankings according to the Omaha World-Herald will be in Waco to take on the Nebraska Lutheran Knights on Friday.

East Butler (7-9) 2 4 6 1-13

McCool JCT (17-2) 23 17 16 0-56