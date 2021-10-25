Mustangs beat Dorchester 54-15, playoffs are next

DORCHESTER – The McCool Junction Mustangs will begin defense of their 2020 D-6 State Football Championship next Friday.

The Mustangs (7-1) wrapped up the regular season Friday night with a strong 54-15 win over the Dorchester Longhorns.

The only blemish on the McCool Junction record this season was a loss at Pawnee City the second game of the year.

McCool Junction scored 38 unanswered first half points as they went on to the 39 point win and will open the playoffs on the road at Franklin at 6:30 p.m. Friday night.

Senior quarterback Chase Wilkinson hit 6 of 7 passes for 87 yards and two touchdowns and the Mustang ground game churned up 180 yards on just 17 touches for 10.6 yards per rush attempt. The Mustangs got rushing touchdowns from Wilkinson, Dylan Rieken, freshman Zarek Graves and junior Doniphan Tritt.

Sophomore Ryland Garretson led the receiving crew with three catches for 45 yards and one score, while Trevor Vodicka hauled in one pass that covered four yards and a touchdown.

The defense was led by Vodicka with one pass interception, while Garretson had seven tackles. Tritt, Wilkinson and Vodicka all added five.