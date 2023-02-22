MCCOOL JUNCTION – After the first eight minutes the High Plains Storm and the McCool Junction Mustangs were battling tooth and nail with MCJ on top 9-7 in the first of two semifinals of the D1-3 subdistrict.

The Mustangs hit the after burners in the second quarter as sophomore Mapieu Kouchinin scored eight of his game-high 20 points and freshman Carson McDonald put up eight of his 14 as the Mustangs rolled to the 67-39 win behind a 26-point second quarter.

High Plains could not keep pace the rest of the way as the 7-14 Storm saw their season draw to a close.

McCool Junction will take a record of 17-6 into the final tonight against the BDS Eagles (15-10) who finally fought off a pesky Shelby-Rising City team 48-40.

The Storm’s Aiden Hans led High Plains with 16 points and they also got six points from both Chase Owens and Maddix Fuhrman.

High Plains was 4 of 8 at the free throw line and both Owens and Hans connected on two 3-pointers each.

McCool Junction’s Ryland Garretson added eight points and the Mustangs’ McDonald had four of the team’s five 3-pointers. The hosts were 9 of 10 at the line.

BDS and McCool Junction will meet in the rubber match between the two teams with MCJ winning 58-44 on January 17 and the Eagles returning the favor at the CRC tournament by the final score of 31-30.

The game is set to tip-off at 6 p.m. tonight.

High Plains (7-14) 7 9 13 10-39

McCool JCT (17-6) 9 26 18 14-67