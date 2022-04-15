Mustang, T-Wolf, Huskie girls take on Heartland T&F invite

By Christian Horn

HENDERSON – McCool Junction recorded the best finish among area teams at Thursday’s Heartland Invite, as the Mustangs scored 83 points to place third. Hastings St. Cecilia topped the team leaderboard with 127 points, while Sandy Creek finished runner-up with 88.

Sutton and BDS rounded out the top five, Exeter-Milligan placed sixth with 31 points and Heartland took eighth as nine teams competed Thursday.

McKenna Yates managed a solid outing for McCool Junction to help the Mustangs take third. The sophomore ran the 400 in 1:04.55 to claim gold and added a trio of silver medals in the high jump, 100 and 200. Altogether, Yates tallied 34 of McCool Junction’s 83 points.

Payton Gerken tallied the only other event win for the Mustangs, pacing the field in the 3200 with a time of 13:01.02. Teammates Sara Weisheit and Carryna Light also scored, finishing third and sixth, respectively.

Gerken and Weisheit put points on the board in the 1600, where they placed third and fifth.

Madilyn Stacy recorded a pair of top-five finishes in the jumps for the Mustangs. The senior recorded a distance of 14-06½ to win bronze in the long jump and placed fourth in the triple jump with a jump of 31-07½.

In the pole vault, Anna Vodicka cleared eight feet and notched a fourth-place finish for McCool Junction. Shelby Bandt also placed fourth in the high jump.

Junior Jadon Hess added a pair of Mustang points when she finished fifth in the 800.

Exeter-Milligan recorded one event winner Thursday, as junior Jozie Kanode cleared nine feet and took gold in the pole vault. Senior Cameran Jansky added a silver in the 800, where the Midland commit clocked in at 2:36.93.

In the triple jump, Savana Krupicka tallied a distance of 31-08 to take bronze. She also finished sixth in the 800.

The Timberwolves managed a trio of fifth-place finishes from Malorie Staskal, Jasmine Turrubiates and the 4x400 relay. Staskal completed the 300 hurdles in 54.35 seconds, while Turrubiates ran the 1600 in 6:35.78.

Sophomore Mariah Tessman tallied the best finish for the hosts when she cleared 8-06 in the pole vault to claim bronze.

Cynthia Cerveny narrowly missed the podium for Heartland in the shot put. The senior’s toss of 33-07½ was good for fourth place.

Jaelyn Brown ran the 200 in 28.93 seconds to finish fifth, while Grace Regier added a Huskie point in the long jump, recording a distance of 13-08½ to place sixth.

Heartland’s only other points came from the 4x100 relay team, which clocked in at 55.22 seconds to win bronze.

Team scores – 1. Hastings St. Cecilia 127, 2. Sandy Creek 88, 3. McCool Junction 83, 4. Sutton 76, 5. BDS 71, 6. Exeter-Milligan 31, 7. Blue Hill 28, 8. Heartland 19, 9. Harvard 1.

Event winners and area athletes who placed

High Jump – 1. Megan Vrooman, HSC, 4-10; 2. McKenna Yates, McCool Junction, 4-08; 4. Shelby Bandt, McCool Junction, 4-04

Pole Vault – 1. Jozie Kanode, Exeter-Milligan, 9-0; 3. Mariah Tessman, Heartland, 8-06; 4. Anna Vodicka, McCool Junction, 8-0

Long Jump – 1. Leah Hatch, Sandy Creek, 16-02½; 3. Madilyn Stacy, McCool Junction, 14-06½; 6. Grace Regier, Heartland, 13-08½

Triple Jump – 1. Jenna Heinz, Sandy Creek, 34-02; 3. Savana Krupicka, Exeter-Milligan, 31-08; 4. Madilyn Stacy, McCool Junction, 31-07½

Discus – 1. JessaLynn Hudson, BDS, 121-07

Shot Put – 1. JessaLynn Hudson, BDS, 39-09; 4. Cynthia Cerveny, Heartland, 33-07½

100 Hurdles – 1. Alivia Huxoll, Sutton, 17.12

300 Hurdles – 1. Kate Griess, Sutton, 50.53; 5. Malorie Staskal, Exeter-Milligan, 54.35

100 – 1. Leah Hatch, Sandy Creek, 13.50; 2. McKenna Yates, McCool Junction, 13.79

200 – 1 Leah Hatch, Sandy Creek, 27.44; 2. McKenna Yates, McCool Junction, 28.19; 5. Jaelyn Brown, Heartland, 28.93

400 – 1. McKenna Yates, McCool Junction, 1:04.55

800 – 1. Alayna Vargas, HSC, 2:26.38; 2. Cameran Jansky, Exeter-Milligan, 2:36.93; 5. Jadon Hess, McCool Junction, 2:39.64; 6. Savana Krupicka, Exeter-Millian, 2:39.87

1600 – 1. Alayna Vargas, HSC, 5:31.82; 3. Payton Gerken, McCool Junction, 5:57.27; 5. Jasmine Turrubiates, Exeter-Milligan, 6:35.78; 6. Sara Weisheit, McCool Junction, 6:58.14

3200 – 1. Payton Gerken, McCool Junction, 13:01.02; 3. Sara Weisheit, McCool Junction, 15:14.53; 6. Carryna Light, McCool Junction, 16:06.19

4x100 – 1. Sandy Creek, 53.38; 3. Heartland, 55.22; 6. McCool Junction, 56.29

4x400 – 1. HSC, 4:19.26; 5. Exeter-Milligan, 4:42.37

4x800 – 1. Sutton, 10:47.20; 3. McCool Junction, 12:00.42