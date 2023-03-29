FRIEND – McCool Junction completed its sweep of the team titles at the Turkey Creek Relays, as the Mustang girls racked up 76 points to edge out Dorchester for the top spot. The Longhorns took runner-up with 69 points, Meridian placed third with 59, Pawnee City finished fourth with 51 and Sterling and Diller-Odell both tallied 42 to tie for fifth.

Exeter-Milligan and Hampton also competed against the field on Tuesday in Friend; the T-Wolves placed seventh with 40 points and the Hawks finished eighth with 22.

McCool swept the 4x100 (54.70), 4x200 (2:03.40) and 4x400 (4:33.10) relays, as well as the first distance medley in which the Mustangs timed in at 9:22.07. McKenna Yates (5-0) and Ella Clark (4-6) went first and third individually in the high jump as the duo combined to take gold, the only other McCool event title.

The Mustangs did not have two girls compete in the discus and therefore did not place, but Morgan Thieman tossed a 101-5 to rank second individually.

E-M picked up its only win in the pole vault, where the T-Wolves’ Jozie Kanode cleared 8-6 and Selah Petersen made it past the bar at 6-0. In the triple jump, Kanode leapt 26-1¾ and placed second with teammate Savana Krupicka, who notched a 32-9.

Hampton did not collect an event title, but the Hawks did take home a pair of runner-up finishes in the throws. Lillian Dose (30-1½) and Dani Dowling (27-1) tossed a combined 57-2½ for silver in the shot put and hung another eight points on the board for their performance in the discus, which Dose flung 93-0 and Dowling fired 76-10.

Event winners and area athletes who placed

4x100 – 1. McCool Junction, 54.70; 3. Exeter-Milligan, 56.80; 6. Hampton, 1:06.80

4x200 – 1. MCJ, 2:03.40; 4. EM, 2:11.80

4x400 – 1. MCJ, 4:33.10; 4. EM, 4:52.40

4x800 – 1. Pawnee City, 11:16.80; 2. MCJ, 11:17.38; 3. EM, 12:16.00

499 sprint medley – 1. Meridian, 1:04.50

1600 sprint medley – 1. MER, 5:12.30; 2. MCJ, 5:14.40; HAM, 5:45.20

Distance medley 1 – 1. MCJ, 9:22.07; 6. HAM, 10:57.40

Distance medley 2 – 1. PC, 11:37.96

4x60 shuttle hurdle – 1. Dorchester, 43.94

High jump – 1. McKenna Yates (5-0)/Ella Clark (4-6), MCJ

Pole vault – 1. Jozie Kanode (8-6)/Selah Petersen (6-0), EM

Long jump – 1. Macy Richardson (14-11¾)/Katy Boldt (13-04¼), Sterling; 2. McKenna Yates (14-8)/Ella Clark (12-9½), MCJ; 5. Macy Miller (11-9)/Maci Bullis (11-6), HAM

Triple jump – 1. Macy Richardson (34-10)/Katy Boldt (29-70), STER; 2. Savana Krupicka (32-9)/Jozie Kanode (26-1¾), EM; 5. Ella Clark (28-1)/Sydney Huber (23-11½), MCJ

Shot put – 1. Bailey Theis (34-2½)/Amber Kotas (32-5), DOR; 2. Lillian Dose (30-1½)/Dani Dowling (27-1), HAM

Discus – 1. Kenadie Schultz (99-1)/Cameron Ottersberg (73-5), PC; 2. Lillian Dose (93-0)/Dani Dowling (76-10), HAM; 5. Olivea Swanson (82-10)/Kiley Oldehoeft (72-5), EM