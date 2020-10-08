Mustang’s double-dip with two team titles at McCool Junction Invite

MCCOOL JUNCTION - The McCool Junction Invite Thursday served as a warm-up for next week’s Class D-1 District Meet which will be held on the same course at Camp Kateri.
The Mustang girls and boys capped a solid regular season winning both the girls and boys portion of the invite with both teams producing an individual champion.
The top three runners for each team provided the team score as the Mustangs scored seven points with Payton Gerken winning the girls portion with a time of 21 minutes, 14 seconds. Finishing right behind her in second place was Aly Plock with a time of 21:41.5.
McCool’s scoring was rounded out by freshman McKenna Yates with her time of 22:52.
Blue Hill/Red Cloud came in second with 24 points and finishing in third was Archbishop Bergan with 24 as well.
Rounding out the Mustang runners was Sarah Vodicka in ninth place with a time of 25:18.7; taking home 11th place was Sara Weisheit with a time of 25:41.9 and also finishing in the top 15 with a medal was Aurora Toms with a clocking of 26:37.5.
“Our girls had a great end to our regular season! To have six girls earn a medal is a tribute to the hard work the’ve put in,” head coach Ryan Underwood commented. “It all started with sophomore Payton Gerken who won her first-ever meet today! It is an amazing accomplishment to win a cross country meet and I couldn’t be more excited for her! She was aggressive from the get go to earn the victory. Senior Aly Plock and McKenna Yates secured the victory for us with top four finishes.”
“Our next three girls all competed very well to earn medals! Sarah Vodicka cracked the top 10 and not far behind her was freshman Sara Weisheit. Weisheit passed three girls over the last 600 meters of the race to finish 11th,” said Underwood. “Aurora Toms, in what could possibly be her last race as a Mustang, earned the final individual medal. Aurora will still train with us, but will be our alternate as we trim our roster down to 5 for districts next week to accord with new Class D rules.”
Plock finished 41 seconds ahead of third place runner Ladelle Hazen of Blue Hill/Red Cloud and after Yates in fourth was Archbishop Bergan’s Sophie O’Neil in fifth.
Shelton defeated the McCool Junction boys at the UNK Invite in late September, but on Thursday, on their home course, the Mustangs got the best of Shelton.
With Tyler Neville leading the way with a first place effort and a time of 18 minutes, 23.6 seconds the Mustangs finished with 11 points, second went to Freeman with 14 and Shelton was third with 24.
Freeman’s Noah Jurgens (18:52.9) and Wes Havelka (18:54.1) took second and third place respectively with the Mustangs Jake Brugger taking fourth with a time of 18:56.0.
Rounding out the top five finish for the boys was Shelton’s Steven Snyder.
The Mustang’s Luke Brugger, in sixth with a time of 19:19.5, rounded out the scoring for McCool Junction.
Also with a medal on the day was Trent Neville in 10th place with a time of 19:36 and in 20th was Aydin Orr clocking in at 21:14.
“Our boys faced some tough competition today. Shelton had beaten us at UNK a week and a half ago and Freeman is a district foe with some very strong runners. I like how we competed against those teams in eking out the victory,” commented Underwood. “Tyler got things started for us by winning his first race of the year. He took control early and didn’t look back. It was the runners behind him who really did the moving and shaking for us to help us win the team title. Jake Brugger, who returned from an injury that cost him the UNK invite last Monday, looked very sharp in his return. He moved up very well throughout the race to crack the top 4 for us. His brother Jake Brugger was able to catch two runners for us over the last mile of the race that helped distance us a bit from Freeman.”
Next Thursday the following boys and girls teams will be at Camp Kateri.
Aquinas Catholic, 2019 Class D State runner-up with all six state qualifiers back; Archbishop Bergan; Centennial; College View Academy; Cornerstone Christian; Deshler; East Butler; Fillmore Central; Freeman; Johnson County Central; McCool Junction; Omaha Christian Academy; Palmyra; Pawnee City; Thayer Central; Tri-County and Yutan.
“On the boys side our district will be a buzzsaw. Aquinas is the favorite and after that it’s anyone’s game,” explained Underwood. “Cornerstone Christian, Fillmore Central, Freeman, and numerous others will be the top competition for state qualifying spots. It will be exciting to prepare to give our best against that strong competition to try and earn that state berth.”
Girls Team Scoring-1.McCool Junction 7; 2.Blue Hill/Red Cloud 24; 3.Archbishop Bergan 24; 4.Freeman 35; 5. East Butler 47; 6.Shelton 61; 7.Deshler NTS; Harvard NTS.
Boys Team Scoring-1.McCool Junction 11; 2.Freeman 14; 3.Shelton 24; 4.Deshler 47; 5.East Butler 48; 6.Archbishop Bergan 64; 7.Blue Hill/Red Cloud N/A
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!