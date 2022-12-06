Mustang offense and defense reaping benefits of summer schedule

HAMPTON – McCool Junction head coach Alyssa VanWesten purposely put her Mustang girls team into some uncomfortable situations during summer ball.

She wanted them to grow as a team and have to deal with playing tough opponents and learning to adjust when they needed to on the fly.

So far the summer lessons learned by the Mustangs have led to a 2-0 start as they defeated the Hampton Hawks by 31 points in Hampton on Saturday afternoon 67-36 in Crossroads Conference regular season action.

Hampton dropped to 0-2 with the loss.

“We went to a lot of camps this summer where we were playing C-1 and C-2 schools and we are D2. So that was kind of putting them in an uncomfortable situation,” explained VanWesten, whose team is rated No. 10 in the Omaha World-Herald pre-season polls. “We want to try and use that to build on this winter and with that experience we hope they learned how to deal with having to make something happen.”

McCool is averaging nearly 11 points more a game so far scoring at a 56.5 per game clip.

Junior McKenna Yates, who scored 28 in the win over Cross County on Thursday night, popped in 29 against Hampton, but she had plenty of help offensively as juniors BriAnn Stutzman added 16 and Shelby Bandt put up nine points.

McCool led 20-10 at the end of the first quarter and 33-17 at the break. A 22-8 third quarter run fueled by five Hawk turnovers put the game out of reach. MCJ was 28 of 49 from the field overall and 4 of 9 on 3-point shots with Yates and Stutzman hitting two each.

Hampton senior Lillian Dose did all she could scoring 16 while Nevaeh Lukassen and Gavin Gilmore had six points each. The Hawks were 14 of 37 shooting and their possessions were cut extremely low by the 30 turnovers forced by the Mustang defense.

“Our defense has to be good. That is something we struggled with the last few years playing with a lot of young girls so we have kind (of) asked the younger girls to step up this year,” commented VanWesten. “We were pleasantly surprised with how well we played on Thursday night and that was just a great night to see all the girls come together.”

McCool is back in action Tuesday night when they take on the Giltner Hornets. Hampton will be back on the court Thursday at Heartland Lutheran.

McCool Junction (2-0) 20 13 22 12-67

Hampton (0-2) 10 7 8 11-36