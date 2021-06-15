Mustang McKenna Yates is on the YNT Athlete of the Year short list

Over the next few weeks we will be looking at the student athletes who are in contention for the York News-Times Female and Male Athlete of the Year Award. In the weeks leading up to the announcement of the two winners, there will be features written on the five male and five female student-athletes that are in the discussion to win the award. The awards will be presented later in June. The only criteria is that the athlete competes in three sports during the high school season.

MCCOOL JUNCTION - McCool Junction freshman McKenna Yates took very little time adjusting to the varsity level of competition.

Just three months into her initial season, Yates and her Mustang teammates won the Class D State Cross Country Championship. She was an instrumental part of that title run.

Whether running through the hills, on the basketball court or the track, Yates established herself as one of the top three-sport athletes in the York News-Times coverage area.

In the fall she competed in nine cross country events earning top 10 finishes in eight.

Her best was fourth at the McCool Junction Invite in October at Camp Kateri, the Mustangs’ home course.