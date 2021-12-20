Mustang girls win twice, improve record to 6-1

McCool Junction 33, Heartland 26

The Heartland Huskies wiped out an early deficit and went to the fourth quarter on top of the Mustangs 21-16.

The Mustangs used a 17-5 run over the final eight minutes and won their sixth in a row 33-26.

McCool Junction was able to find some breathing room right from the start as they led 10-4 at the end of the first quarter.

Heartland almost wiped out the Mustangs’ lead by the half as they won the second quarter 7-2 and trailed 12-11 at the break.

The Huskies won the third quarter 10-4, but could not hold off the Mustangs in the final period.

Yates led the Mustangs with 14 and Stutzman added eight. McCool Junction was 10 of 42 for 24% and 4 of 19 on 3-point shots. They were able to hit 9 of 16 at the foul line.

Heartland (1-6) was led by senior Celesta Teijema with a game-high 15 points. Four other players contributed two points each.

The Mustangs next action will not be until Thursday, January 6 when they host Meridian.

Heartland took on Cross County on Monday night.