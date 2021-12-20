Mustang girls win twice, improve record to 6-1

MCCOOL JUNCTION – The McCool Junction Mustang girls’ basketball team picked up wins over Shelby-Rising City 51-33 in Crossroads Conference action on Friday night. Saturday they scored a road win in non-conference action at Heartland 33-26.
McCool JCT 51, Shelby-RC 33
A quick start propelled the Mustangs to the 18 point win Friday night as they jumped out of the gates to a 21-6 lead after the first eight minutes.
The Mustang defense held the Huskies to just 18 of 57 from the field for 32% and 5 of 12 on 3-point shots.
The game leading scorer was Huskie Taya Pinneo with 19 points, but it was the balanced offense of McCool Junction that helped the Mustangs pick up their fifth win of the year.
Leading the Mustangs was sophomore McKenna Yates with 17. Sophomore Bri Stutzman added 13 and Sara Weisheit put up 10 points.
The Mustangs were 21 of 52 from the floor for 40% and knocked down 5 of 15 from behind the 3-point arc.
Only 10 free throws were attempted in the game. The Mustangs were 4 of 4 and the Huskies 2 of 6.
SRC held a 30-20 advantage on the glass, but gave those extra possessions right back to the Mustangs as they turned the ball over 27 times to McCool Junction’s 12.
McCool Junction 33, Heartland 26
The Heartland Huskies wiped out an early deficit and went to the fourth quarter on top of the Mustangs 21-16.
The Mustangs used a 17-5 run over the final eight minutes and won their sixth in a row 33-26.
McCool Junction was able to find some breathing room right from the start as they led 10-4 at the end of the first quarter.
Heartland almost wiped out the Mustangs’ lead by the half as they won the second quarter 7-2 and trailed 12-11 at the break.
The Huskies won the third quarter 10-4, but could not hold off the Mustangs in the final period.
Yates led the Mustangs with 14 and Stutzman added eight. McCool Junction was 10 of 42 for 24% and 4 of 19 on 3-point shots. They were able to hit 9 of 16 at the foul line.
Heartland (1-6) was led by senior Celesta Teijema with a game-high 15 points. Four other players contributed two points each.
The Mustangs next action will not be until Thursday, January 6 when they host Meridian.
Heartland took on Cross County on Monday night.