LINCOLN – For the first time in two decades, when the NSAA Girls State Basketball Championships tip off this week, the McCool Junction Mustangs will be among the final eight teams in the Class D2 field. Fresh off a 24-2 season, the Mustangs secured the No. 4 seed in the bracket and will face a formidable foe who’s no stranger to the bright lights of Lincoln – Humphrey St. Francis.

The Flyers come into the week with a 19-6 record, but they’re no stranger to the big stage of the state tournament. This year marks the program’s 15th state berth all-time – and their sixth in the last six years. St. Francis has won it all on four occasions, most recently in 2021. In addition to that, the Flyers also took home the runner-up trophy in both 2020 and 2022.

This year’s edition of St. Francis is an experienced group featuring 12 seniors who’ve each made three trips to Lincoln.

“Their state experience is definitely a great part of their basketball culture,” McCool Junction head coach Alyssa VanWesten said. “We are working to create that similar effect with this group of young ladies. Our team will just need to focus on what we have focused on all year long and play our game.”

Though McCool can’t match St. Francis’ edge in exposure to the bright lights of the state tournament, the Mustangs are no stranger to big moments. They tested themselves in their scheduling this season, taking the top seed in D2 – Falls City Sacred Heart – to the wire in holiday tournament action before ultimately falling by nine.

In addition, they’ve beaten Cross County twice and own wins over two of the Crossroads Conference’s other powers in BDS and Meridian. The Eagles reached a district final in Class D1, and the Cougars are among the eight teams in the state field at C2, arguably the deepest class in the state.

“We went into summer schedules, regular season, and our holiday tournament with the intention of just competing and getting better no matter the outcome,” VanWesten said. “When we were able to prove ourselves a little bit this year in tough games, it helped our confidence. Beating teams in our conference that we haven't beaten in the past gave us more energy and power to continue working hard the rest of the season.”

St. Francis entered today’s matchup wielding a balanced offensive attack, with four girls averaging at least 6.5 points per game. Sophomore center Isabel Preister leads the way with 11.2 points a night, with senior forward Kylee Wessel following just behind at 10.4.

From the guard spot, seniors Hannah and Emma Baumgart add 8.6 and 6.7 points per game, respectively.

On the glass, Preister and Wessel lead the effort for the Flyers. The 6’1 center is the team’s leading rebounder with 5.7 boards per game, but Wessel trails just behind at 5.5.

Emma Baumgart is the Flyers’ top facilitator with 103 assists, while Hannah Baumgart follows with 101. The roles are reversed in the steals department, where Hannah leads with a team-high 97 and Emma tallied 91. In the paint, Preister and Wessel have combined for 20 of the Flyers’ 24 blocks.

St. Francis is capable of putting up big numbers on offense, having cracked 70 points three times and the 60-point mark on five other occasions. The Flyers have put up at least 50 points in 16 of 24 games, and they’ve only given up 50 twice, in losses to Scotus Central Catholic and Elkhorn Valley.

To that end, the Mustangs are very similar. Like St. Francis, McCool fields an explosive offense and has been suffocating on defense for much of the year. The Mustangs have allowed 50 points just twice all year, and they won both outings – first against Nebraska Lutheran and then against Pleasanton in the district finals. In the loss to Sacred Heart, the Mustangs only gave up 43 points defensively.

That district final win over the Bulldogs marked the most points McCool has given up all season (57), but it didn’t matter because they poured in 82 points of their own. The Mustangs have also scored between 70 and 80 points on four other occasions, and they’ve reached at least 60 in 12 of their 26 matchups; they’ve netted 50 or more 16 times this season.

In McCool’s three postseason games to date, the Mustangs have racked up 60, 78 and 82 points.

“They will have a very balanced attack offensively. We will have to key in on the more aggressive players to see if we can take away a few of their strengths,” VanWesten said. “We will match up well with them from a guard perspective and our posts do a good job of working hard in the paint and being aggressive.”

The X-Factor for the Mustangs is, of course, point guard McKenna Yates. The junior dynamo is one of the more prolific scorers in the D2 field, averaging 21.9 points per game. In the district finals win over Pleasanton, she dropped 39 points on 12 of 18 shooting.

In addition to scoring in bunches, Yates is also efficient with her touches. The junior’s knocked down 203 of 449 shots (45.2%), and she’s shooting 34% (72 of 212) from beyond the arc. At the line, Yates has connected on 92 of 126 foul shots.

Yates is more than just a scorer, though; she also is the Mustangs’ second-leading rebounder at 5.3 boards per game and has the team high in assists (89), steals (95) and blocks (28).

The junior point guard runs the show, but she’s far from the only weapon at VanWesten’s disposal. Junior guard BriAnn Stutzman averages 8.4 points per game and is the Mustangs’ most efficient 3-point shooter at 35.9% (42 of 117).

Junior center Shelby Bandt adds 8.1 points a night on 42.7% shooting (79 of 185) and leads McCool in rebounding with exactly six boards per game. She’s also second on the team in both steals (68) and blocks (19).

The fourth junior of the Mustangs’ core – forward Sara Weisheit – tallies five points and 4.1 rebounds a contest, while freshman forward Claire Brugger averages 4.4 points and 4.1 boards per game.

With both teams looking fairly even on paper, one of the most important factors tomorrow could be the game’s first eight minutes. St. Francis has a decisive edge in state experience; McCool can’t let the nerves get the best of them early and put themselves in too big of a hole to climb out of by the time they settle down.

If the Mustangs can do that and don’t shy away from the big moment, they have the pieces in place and could be primed for a chance to make a run at the state tournament.

“We are just excited to take this next step for the program and to allow the girls an opportunity to compete at state basketball,” VanWesten said. “We can't wait to see them play hard and try to make some noise down in Lincoln. This was a goal that this set of girls has been working towards for many years.”