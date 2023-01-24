Mustang girls survive tenacious Osceola Bulldog upset bid

YORK – The McCool Junction Mustangs forced 21 Osceola turnovers and had 10 more offensive shot opportunities, but it wasn’t until the final minutes they were able to finally able to rest easy.

Osceola would not give in and with two Courtney Sunday free throws with 1:35 to play the Bulldogs were within 31-29.

The Mustangs went up 33-30 and despite turning the ball over two times in the final 45 seconds, the No. 3 seed was able to hold on for the 33-30 win and advance to Thursday’s second semifinal game against Cross County at 6 p.m.

Osceola gave the Mustangs opportunity after opportunity, but McCool Junction struggled shooting the basketball as they were 8 of 28 in the first half and finished 13 of 43. They were 3 of 9 from 3-point distance and 4 of 12 at the line.

Junior McKenna Yates led the Mustangs with a game-high 20 points with six of those coming in the third quarter. Junior Briann Stutzman finished with nine as only four girls scored for McCool.

Osceola turned the ball over 13 times in the first half, but only trailed at the break 19-14. They finished with 21 miscues as compared to nine for the McCool girls.

Osceola also struggled from the field as they finished 12 of 35 and made just one of 11 attempts from beyond the arc. They were 5 of 7 at the free throw line.

Osceola’s one saving grace that helped to keep them in the game was they out-rebounded the Mustangs 31-24.

Leading the Bulldogs offensively was junior Emma Recker with 15 and Sunday added six.

Osceola (8-6) 8 6 9 7 - 30

McCool Junction (13-2) 7 12 8 6 - 33

OSC (30)- Wieseman 2, Theis 3, Sa. Boden 4, Recker 15, Sunday 6. Totals-12-35 (1-11) 5-7-30

MCJ (33)- Stutzman 9, Yates 20, Brugger 2, Weisheit 2. Totals- 13-43 (3-9) 4-12-33.