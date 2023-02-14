MCCOOL JUNCTION – When the current McCool Junction juniors talk about the success they have experienced this season on the basketball court, elementary, freshman and sophomore basketball seasons are often referred to as the stepping stones to this year’s outcome.

Head coach Alyssa VanWesten said this team is unique because it has played a lot together and know each other well.

“The junior class is pretty unique in that they have played together for so long and that is a huge advantage for them,” said VanWesten. “As freshman they were a little out matched just going up against some of the juniors and seniors that were so good in our conference at the time.”

On Tuesday, January 17, the Mustangs took a huge step when they defeated the Bruning-Davenport-Shickley Eagles 49-44 just a few days before the start of the Crossroads Conference tournament.

That win has propelled the Mustangs confidence and the girls responded by defeating Meridian in the CRC tournament final in overtime for the championship.

“It really fired us up. That was a really big confidence booster going into the CRC and it showed us that we can be the best,” commented McCool Junction leading scorer McKenna Yates. “The BDS win was a really big confidence booster for us.”

“That was awesome. That is something we have been wanting to do for a long time and winning the CRC and conference championship we have been wanting that for a long time, probably since elementary,” said junior guard Briann Stutzman, “We have talked about it and worked hard for it. The BDS win put a target on our back.”

“I think beating a team like BDS in general just gave us a lot of confidence. They have been good for so long and they are good again this year. It was just nice to win that game at home especially. Our girls tend to play better at home. Also knowing that we can rely on some different girls to score or defend also helped our confidence level,” VanWesten stated. “The CRC was an amazing experience for our girls. They haven’t had quite that amount of confidence level as they had this year. We played relaxed for the most part and knowing those were going to be some of harder games this year and to be able to come out on top has really helped our confidence level.”

The Mustangs were in the district final last year as the No. 16 seed and had to play Elmwood-Murdock. This year the team has hung their hat on defense and it has made them even better. Stutzman said communication has been one of the keys.

“I think that our communication has gotten a lot better and we have been (doing) a lot better job of jumping to the ball and denying,” Stutzman said. “We are working on rebounding and getting better at that at well. I think that trust has been one of the keys. You have to trust who has the ball and when a sub goes in you have to trust that they are going to go in and do the job. “

Junior Shelby Bandt said the team has gotten better defensively by playing smarter.

“We are smarter on defense. We still foul more than we should but it’s better than last year. We have definitely started working better together, but we have always worked good together. We have definitely gotten better at defense. Our offense is good when our shots fall, but on defense we have grown a lot.”

Coach VanWesten said defense has bonded her team.

“Our glue this year has been going back to our defensive principles and that has not always been everybody’s strong suit so we have been challenging them to play some of those defensive roles. We do have that edge that we don’t want to be in the same kind of district final we were in last year. We don’t want to be the No. 16 seed going in and we don’t want to be a little outmatched. We want to be a higher seed and they have responded to that. We put them in some uncomfortable situations this summer going up against some C-1 schools just to see how they would respond and they have done well.”

The only senior on the team, Jadon Hess, has been a great leader for the Mustangs on and off the court and she is where the defense starts.

“Jadon is an overall great kid, she is a good leader on and off the court. What we rely on her for a lot of defensive things and she usually gets the other team’s best offensive player and we rely on her night after night,” explained VanWesten. “And she holds some of those captain type roles that go unseen and she doesn’t want all the glory and she is just a very humble kid.”

The Mustangs are 19-2, No. 8 in the Omaha World-Herald D2 rankings and seventh in the current D2 wildcard points. The Mustangs hold their destiny in their own hands and will more than likely play on their home floor right up to state - barring an upset.

“We definitely have the experience and we just have to go in with a positive mindset and do our job,” said Bandt.

“I think we are in a good spot for district finals and work our way through the subs game after game and making it to the finals. Basically we just have to do our job,” said Stutzman. “Last year I think just being there gave us the experience of being in that environment and that will be a huge help for us.”